Piers Morgan has provoked outrage after he suggested that “nobody cares about these Covid-ravaged Olympics”.

The delayed 2020 games, held in Tokyo, have been held largely behind closed doors with no public spectators permitted under the state of emergency.

Britain has got off to a strong start, winning three gold medals in under five hours on an astonishing morning today.

Adam Peaty, 26, began the gold rush when he became the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title after a victory in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Then diving sensation Tom Daley finally bagged a Games gold medal.

27 minutes later Tom Pidcock was victorious in the men’s mountain bike race.

If that wasn’t enough Alex Yee, 23, from Brockley, south-east London also won a silver medal in the triathlon on his Olympic debut.

Morgan

But despite putting in an impressive performance, not everyone was feeling in such a jubilant mood.

Morgan said on Sunday that he felt “sorry for all the athletes still trying to live their Olympic dream” in Tokyo, before concluding that the games should have “either further postponed or cancelled” until the pandemic is under control.

Although the athletes are competing in front of largely empty stadiums and arenas, which is no doubt difficult, many – including the BBC’s Gary Lineker and Gabby Logan claimed that the games are inspiring people at a time when we all need it the most.

You’re wrong on this one. It’s exhilarating, uplifting and inspiring. Exactly what’s needed in these most depressing of times. https://t.co/Rv8nc3PyFn — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 26, 2021

Team GB Badminton player Marcus Ellis replied: “I’m living the Olympic dream don’t worry! (sic)

“If you don’t care about the Olympics, maybe just turn the tv off and don’t read the papers for the next week or two.”

BBC Sport presenter Tim Warwood penned: “I’m here and you’re wrong mate.”

Totally disagree. Something very special about so many athletes dealing with so much and the best coming through it all. My sense is millions care but are frustrated that it is harder to follow on TV cos of complicated rights issues. https://t.co/jyFGeUrvZg — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 26, 2021

This is looking like an even worse take today, than it did yesterday. https://t.co/sSlsBmbXH3 — Ben Winston (@benwinston) July 26, 2021

BBC’s Dan Walker even joined in with a huge burn on Morgan, which is not something you would expect from the clean-cut presenter.

You might not care about the #Olympics but this morning proved once again that a lot of people do.



If you really feel that way then just let the rest of us enjoy it while you watch Home Alone 2 on repeat? 🐦😂#TearsForPiers https://t.co/5TJUUtTBsS pic.twitter.com/pVWLuXa3RU — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 26, 2021

Coming 3rd

Morgan also claimed that ‘real sporting champions don’t celebrate coming 3rd.’

Immediately there were some cutting responses on Twitter:

Real sporting champions don’t celebrate coming 3rd. https://t.co/Qp5THoWZ7k — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 26, 2021

Says the man who came second to the weatherman & then had a hissy-fit and ran off set. 😂😂😂 | Piers Morgan pic.twitter.com/NFVxshfEsN — *Followed by 97k Anti-Tories* (@MarieAnnUK) July 26, 2021

And following a similar line of argument…

Says the man who came second in a debate with the weather man and ran away — Paul Davies (@moruyapaul) July 26, 2021

Gary also had something to say about Morgan’s bronze medal claims.

To be in the top 3 in the entire world in your sport is an outstanding achievement. https://t.co/8QVTuHtWVX — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 26, 2021

