Borussia Dortmund have confirmed striker Sebastien Haller is to undergo chemotherapy after examinations revealed a testicular tumour to be malignant.

The former West Ham forward is now expected to be out of action for several months.

Sebastien Haller has provided an update on his condition, saying the "first step has been completed" and thanking the medical staff for their support and kindness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/irIEIpHSlb — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) July 22, 2022

The tumour was diagnosed earlier this month after Haller, 28, complained of feeling unwell after training.

Sebastien Haller will now undergo chemotherapy treatment.



Sebastian Kehl: "Sebastien will now receive the best possible treatment. The chances of recovery are very good. We wish him and his family a lot of strength and our thoughts are with him during this difficult time." #BVB https://t.co/LRejD6RcS3 — BVB Buzz (@BVBBuzz) July 30, 2022

Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told the club’s website: “Sebastien will now receive the best possible treatment. The chances of recovery are very good.

“We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism and our thoughts are with him during this difficult time.”

A statement from the club read: “Sebastien Haller (28) will be absent from Borussia Dortmund for several months. The histological findings revealed a malignant testicular tumor. Haller therefore has to undergo chemotherapy treatment.”

Rice

Decline Rice sent his support went the news of his illness first broke.

He told Sky Sports: "Everyone at West Ham is behind him."

"Everyone at West Ham is behind him." ❤️



Declan Rice says everyone in football is behind former teammate Sebastien Haller, who was diagnosed with a testicular tumour earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/A13eTcDkgt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 22, 2022

News that the operation was successful was greeted with positivity, although he faces a tough period of chemotherapy treatment.

1.

According to Borussia Dortmund, Sebastien Haller's surgery was successful after his testicular cancer diagnosis.



What we love to hear. 😌👏👏 pic.twitter.com/bBIIPttcq8 — Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ (@FansTribeHQ) July 28, 2022

2.

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed that Sébastien Haller will be out for several months to fight his testicular tumor. 😔



Strength to him! 💪🏽🇨🇮 pic.twitter.com/fCcvbon0i7 — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) July 30, 2022

3.

this is horrible. get well soon, Sebastien Haller! https://t.co/8UZZpMDa09 — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) July 30, 2022

4.

Class act by Villarreal to show support for Sébastien Haller ahead of their friendly vs Dortmund.



Bigger than football. 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/nwUsg5zA7p — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 22, 2022

5.

Borussia Dortmund have announced that Sébastien Haller is fighting a malignant testicular tumour and will be missing for several months, we wish @HallerSeb a full and speedy recovery. — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) July 30, 2022

