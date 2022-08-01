Borussia Dortmund have confirmed striker Sebastien Haller is to undergo chemotherapy after examinations revealed a testicular tumour to be malignant.
The former West Ham forward is now expected to be out of action for several months.
The tumour was diagnosed earlier this month after Haller, 28, complained of feeling unwell after training.
Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl told the club’s website: “Sebastien will now receive the best possible treatment. The chances of recovery are very good.
“We wish him and his family a lot of strength and optimism and our thoughts are with him during this difficult time.”
A statement from the club read: “Sebastien Haller (28) will be absent from Borussia Dortmund for several months. The histological findings revealed a malignant testicular tumor. Haller therefore has to undergo chemotherapy treatment.”
Rice
Decline Rice sent his support went the news of his illness first broke.
He told Sky Sports: “Everyone at West Ham is behind him.”
News that the operation was successful was greeted with positivity, although he faces a tough period of chemotherapy treatment.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
Related: Sadio Mane who? Liverpool fans hail new hero Darwin Nunez