Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was impressed by the impact Darwin Nunez had coming off the bench to turn the Community Shield in his side’s favour against Manchester City.

The 23-year-old Uruguay striker, who could become the club’s record signing if all the elements of his £85million summer deal with Benfica come to fruition, was introduced with 30 minutes to go and produced an impressive cameo.

He won the late penalty from which Mohamed Salah put the Reds 2-1 up and then stooped to head home in added time to seal a 3-1 win in Leicester.

Over in Germany Sadio Mane made a goalscoring start to his Bayern Munich career but prior to their win over RB Leipzig, he watched the Reds’ clash with Manchester City for ‘as long as possible’, reports Liverpool Echo

The Senegal international, 30, joined Bayern in a £35million deal last month. He was one of Liverpool’s most prolific forwards, scoring 120 goals in six seasons to help Jurgen Klopp’s side win six trophies.

Nunez praise

As much as the Liverpool fans won’t forget what Mane did for them, the buzz is all about Nunez, as you can see from these reactions…

Darwin's already in love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BAhQZLT9Ib — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 30, 2022

Am a Chelsea fan but I must be honest , this guy has a tough mentality. No way he is going to flop. More heights https://t.co/yHhfELK5zr — Wedaga (@Wedaga123) July 31, 2022

🗣️ "Head down, work, score goals."



Virgil van Dijk reacts to the impact Darwin Núñez had off the bench in Liverpool's Community Shield win over Manchester City 🏆pic.twitter.com/1J2rUnroDm — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 31, 2022

Darwin Nunez seeing rival fans mock him all summer and say Erling Haaland is better than him pic.twitter.com/NoD4jdDd9o — SPORTbible (@sportbible) July 30, 2022

