With every new football season comes waves of anticipation and excitement as people await the most thrilling matchups of the year. Such games are not only about the fight on the field but about the pinnacle of skills, strategies, and competitive intensity in all its forms.

Can you believe it, but we’re already six games into the Premiership season, and the league is beginning to take shape, with Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea occupying the top four. Whereas Manchester United have had another shocking start, and Wolves are holding up the rest of the table.

Now are appetites have been whetted, we’ll be circling key dates on our calendars for the remainder of the season.

These matches will be exciting enough on their own, so just sit back, watch, and enjoy.

Saturday 21st September – Southampton vs Ipswich

Old acquaintances from the Championship will reunite at St Mary’s for the first clash of two newly-promoted teams in the 2024/25 season.

Saturday 19th October – Liverpool vs Chelsea

Both managers have taken on significant challenges this season. Slot and Maresca’s meeting will offer a great opportunity to assess their respective progress.

Saturday 23rd November – Leicester vs Chelsea

Maresca, who guided Leicester to promotion last season, was later lured to Chelsea. He’ll return to his former club with his new team in late November.

Saturday 30th November – Liverpool vs Man City

This fixture has become one of the Premier League’s most anticipated showdowns in recent years. Can Slot uphold the high standards set by Klopp and keep Liverpool competitive with Man City?

Tuesday 3rd December – Arsenal vs Man Utd

Last season, Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United left a lasting impression on Erik ten Hag. He will have a chance for redemption in early December.

Saturday 7th December – Everton vs Liverpool

A landmark moment for Slot, as he experiences his first Merseyside derby and the unique challenge of taking Liverpool to Goodison Park.

Saturday 7th December – West Ham vs Wolves

Although his return to Molineux comes later in the season, Julen Lopetegui will have his first encounter with his former club when West Ham visit Wolves in December.

Saturday 14th December – Man City vs Man Utd

Premier League derbies keep rolling in, with focus shifting to Manchester. Pep Guardiola’s City have had the upper hand in recent seasons, but United’s FA Cup final win suggests this rivalry could take an exciting turn.

Sunday 29th December – Ipswich vs Chelsea

Ipswich’s festive journey to Chelsea will be a highlight for Kieran McKenna, as he faces Maresca—another Championship promotion winner. Additionally, McKenna was linked with Chelsea before renewing his contract at Portman Road.

Saturday 4th January – Liverpool vs Man Utd

A standout fixture from the final round of the festive period, as Slot welcomes Manchester United to Anfield for the first time.

Tuesday 14th January – Arsenal vs Spurs

The Premier League resumes with the second North London derby of the season taking centre stage, following a break for the FA Cup.

Saturday 1st February – Arsenal vs Man City

Arteta and Guardiola will put their friendship on hold once again in pursuit of vital Premier League points. With both teams expected to be title contenders, this could be a pivotal match in the race for the crown.

Saturday 22nd February – Man City vs Liverpool

February looks set to be a crucial month for Man City, with this home fixture against Liverpool being one of four tough Premier League encounters. They also face Arsenal, Newcastle, and Spurs, making it a key period for the reigning champions.

Saturday 8th March – Man Utd vs Arsenal

Arsenal will travel to Manchester just over a month later to renew their long-standing Premier League rivalry with United, aiming for a repeat of their 1-0 triumph at Old Trafford last season.

Wednesday 2nd April – Liverpool vs Everton

Slot will have to wait until the penultimate month of the season to experience his first Merseyside derby at Anfield, a key fixture for Liverpool fans.

Saturday 5th April – Man Utd vs Man City

Despite the growing gulf between these two sides in the league, Man City will be cautious as they head to Old Trafford, which could pose one of their biggest challenges in the 2024/25 run-in.

Saturday 10th May – Liverpool vs Arsenal

A thrilling clash awaits at this late stage of the season, with the third-to-last fixture possibly carrying high stakes for both teams in their respective campaigns.

Sunday 18th May – Chelsea vs Man Utd

This could be one of the headline fixtures of the penultimate week, as Chelsea face a tricky May schedule that includes Liverpool and Newcastle. After last season’s 4-3 thriller in Chelsea’s favour, fans will be hoping for more excitement this time around.

The biggest Premier League Games of the Year

The biggest Premier League football games of the year are often much more than sporting contests. They cause emotion, create legends, and contain moments that will always be remembered. Not every game will be one to write home about, but these dates hopefully give you the best chance to capture all that is beautiful in the game.