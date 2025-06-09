A new ‘Deep Diving Audit’ has revealed a vast disparity between the men’s and women’s game when it comes to simulation.

By analysing match footage, referee reports, and league data provided by Opta, Dave O’Brien (AKA Statman Dave) was able to uncover a trove of insights about the clubs, players and sexes most likely to hit the ground in an attempt to deceive the referee.

He found that Bristol Rovers lead the charge in the men’s game with eight dive bookings across the past three seasons, followed by Chelsea and Burton Albion with seven, and Manchester City, Newcastle United, Crawley Town, Accrington Stanley and Barrow with six.

But the women’s game was revealed to be significantly cleaner on the simulation front than the men’s.

Just one booking for diving was found on record from the last three seasons in the Women’s Super League, compared to a whopping 250 in the men’s game.

