Manchester United overcame Liverpool with a 2-1 win last night and Gary Neville was chuffed.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford fired Manchester United to a memorable first win under Erik ten Hag.

The eyes of the footballing world were focused on a rocking Old Trafford as these old foes went toe-to-toe in search of their first Premier League wins of the season.

Commentary box antics!

Reflecting on his first competitive victory as United boss, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: “Now you see we bring attitude on the pitch and there was communication, there was a fighting spirit and there was a team, and you can see what they can achieve because they can play f****** good football.”

Ronaldo

After the match benched Cristiano Ronaldo came out to speak to the presenters, but as you can see he totally mugged off Jamie Carragher.

Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo speaking to Keane and Neville but completely ignoring Carragher 😭 pic.twitter.com/Qw7AnkQ9fg — TC (@totalcristiano) August 22, 2022

Even Carragher acknowledged it had been a tough night for him.

I get a custard pie for getting it right on Ronaldo from day one!

The custard pie for him from ETH shows the Manager thinks the same!!

Maybe the ex Man United Legends (sycophants!) will now agree with me 😎 https://t.co/Yc7DcJ5pcX — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 23, 2022

And this.

Bad night from start to finish! blanked by my good mate Ronaldo, Man Utd showing fight & quality & Liverpool all over the place!! #MUNLIV #MNF — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) August 22, 2022

Some thought it wasn’t on how Ronaldo reacted.

1.

Biggest manchild he’s bloody 37 embarrassing 😭🤣🤣💀 — steve (@mufc7_united) August 22, 2022

2.

Because Carragher will say Messi is the real Goat — cucu (@k66n_ahmed) August 22, 2022

3.

Did you know that this guy is touching 40 https://t.co/CCHgd2gC4L — – (@BL4KEGRIFFIN) August 23, 2022

4.

Messi would have never done this third class act. Ronaldo's whole family is kind of third class. You can't buy class. My Messi is pure humble. https://t.co/ZOreUEPzRj — Akhlash (@Akhlash12) August 23, 2022

5.

Bench player acting up 😭😭 https://t.co/k8lTtiuedB — Frosty 🇮🇶 📿 (@bankaifrosty2) August 22, 2022

Others loved the shade thrown by the footballing legend!

1.

I like that 😊

That is how you trivialize a Carragher who was below an average player and turns out to be a bully because he holds a microphone. Nonsense pundit!!! — 𝕲𝖊𝖓_𝕱𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖈𝖔38🇱🇷♑️ (@JLMONBO_off) August 22, 2022

2.

Look at the donkey carragher, where is his energy when face-to-face? https://t.co/Q0AYN7Ry1n — the greatest ever (@ultimategoat822) August 23, 2022

3.

Ronaldo on Sky shaking Gary Neville and Roy Keane's hands, and completely ignoring Jamie Carragher 😂👏 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) August 22, 2022

4.

Jamie Carragher caught airtime from Cristiano Ronaldo 👀



via @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/DdO9OcIUpZ — utdreport (@utdreport) August 22, 2022

5.

Cristiano Ronaldo greeting Roy Keane and Gary Neville but completely ignores the waffler, Jamie Carragher.



Ahhh! Love it 😂😂😂 #mufcpic.twitter.com/YcTnNzgRV0 — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) August 22, 2022

Bench

Ten Hag made two strong selection calls in leaving Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire out of his starting line-up.

The Dutchman said: “We have a squad and we have a way of playing, a style and a game plan. You look at what is the best approach to the game.

“That is what we did today and we will do it every game. Today it was those players, Saturday it could be different.”

Ten Hag insists Ronaldo can fit into his plans.

He said: “I think he can. In his whole career he did it under several managers, in several styles and systems. He always performed so why can’t he do this? His age is not an issue.”

Related: This is Manchester United – Gary Lineker gets in on joke as Ten Hag turns air blue