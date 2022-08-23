Newcastle face an anxious wait on two fronts as they attempt to push home a deal for Watford striker Joao Pedro and Callum Wilson heads for a scan.

He has been the club’s top scorer in each of his two seasons at Newcastle despite missing the second half of the last campaign with a hamstring problem.

Wilson is injury prone and now another club has stepped in to try and nab forward Pedro from under Newcastle’s nose.

Eddie Howe on Callum Wilson who was substituted against Man City after feeling his hamstring:



"He's OK. The normal process is he's gone for a scan and we're waiting for those results. We hope it's not too serious." pic.twitter.com/iX1diJsaFm — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 23, 2022

Asked if Wilson’s latest misfortune might change the club’s remaining transfer business, Howe said: “Well, I think we will wait and see the extent of Callum’s injury before answering that question, really.

“I don’t think it will be serious, but with hamstrings, you’ve got to be very, very careful, not just with Callum, but with any player.

“As I say, we will wait and see the results and see how long he’s going to be out.”

But just to cheer Newcastle United fans up a bit this video of Bruno is very funny.

Everton

The other potential striker blow is in the pursuit of forward Joao Pedro.

The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope tweeted: “Understand Everton are preparing to match Newcastle’s offer for Watford forward Joao Pedro.”

Understand Everton are preparing to match Newcastle’s offer for Watford forward Joao Pedro. #nufc #efc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) August 23, 2022

Everton are likely to have a pot of money as The Times reports Chelsea are confident they can secure 21-year-old Everton attacker Anthony Gordon this week. Two bids were rejected last week and it is reported a package valued at more than £50million will likely be agreed on.

But would he go to Everton? These people think not.

1.

Who would go to Everton at the moment?? Car crash of a club!!! — 1892_jem (@1892Jem) August 23, 2022

2.

Why would he want want to go to Everton?



Joao Pedro will soon join the dream team of #NUFC

Not even gonna argue with anyone, it will ours soon.

We are the club any serious footballer wanna join right now. It's all good vibes with us. Amazing fans, beautiful stadium & happy lads — Wilfred (@WilfredAchom) August 23, 2022

3.

I’m an evertonian and even I wouldn’t pick us over the geordies! — Henry bolton (@Henryblt2) August 23, 2022

4.

Oh thank god for a moment there I thought it was a good team that matched Newcastle Utd offer pic.twitter.com/eu3XDgxI2C — Margate 📚 🌈 🍀 (@Anagram_60) August 23, 2022

5.

He’s not picking Everton over Newcastle. Not a chance. — tim ferreira (@tjf81) August 23, 2022

Coleman

Everton club captain Seamus Coleman is poised to make his first appearance of the season as the Toffees travel to Fleetwood in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

The veteran Republic of Ireland full-back has not featured in the Merseysiders’ first three Premier League games after undergoing groin surgery in the summer.

The 33-year-old has seen some action with the under-21s side and, after being an unused substitute for the last two first-team matches, is now ready to step up his comeback.

“If you look at the squad you can see some players who are ready to come in and play games and Seamus is in that position,” said manager Lampard ahead of the second-round trip to Sky Bet League One club Fleetwood.

“Off the back of his injury, typical Seamus, he has worked brilliantly to get fit. A game will surely help him.”

