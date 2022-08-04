Everton, who narrowly avoided relegation last season, are set to be without Calvert-Lewin for their opening seven league fixtures against Chelsea, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Leeds, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Asked if he needed to bolster his attacking options with a move for reported target, Chelsea’s 20-year-old striker Armando Broja, Lampard replied: “I wouldn’t speak about other targets individually, but in that area of the pitch, yes, we are obviously aware of what we have.

“We have lost Richarlison who was versatile across the front. I know we have bought in Dwight [McNeil] but we are very aware of areas we want to strengthen.

“Going into the first game with Salomon suspended as well makes it pretty clear that might be one of the areas we look at.”

He also talked about facing his old side.

🗣 “I do follow them [Chelsea] closely. They’re a team that I played for and managed. It’s a huge part of my life.”



Frank Lampard admits his love for Chelsea is special but maintains he’s only interested in Everton ahead of the weekends fixture. pic.twitter.com/QP37MXgS6U — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 4, 2022

Everton boss Frank Lampard on #Chelsea:



"It’s a really tough game to start the season. It's a difficult game, Chelsea will always be a difficult opponent because of the quality of the squad and quality of the manager." — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) August 4, 2022

Frank Lampard on whether its good time to face Chelsea after new ownership came in? "It's still a really high level of squad, and I think the change in ownership can be a really positive thing for the club. I know some of the people involved in that…" #efc #cfc — Alistair Magowan (@alistairmagowan) August 4, 2022

Injury

Everton have been dealt a major blow ahead of the new Premier League season after manager Frank Lampard revealed Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be sidelined for six weeks.

The 25-year-old England striker sustained what Lampard called a “freak” knee injury in training ahead of Everton’s fixture against Chelsea at Goodison Park on Saturday.

"We are looking at around six weeks."



The latest on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's injury…



📺 https://t.co/gAk5bqBN50 pic.twitter.com/eRkw1zZHUR — Everton (@Everton) August 4, 2022

Transfer

Amadou Onana wants to join Everton over West Ham as proposal has been submitted to Lille, while Filip Kostić has still not accepted West Ham proposal on personal terms. 🚨 #WHUFC #EFC



Juventus in the race, as they want Kostić as new winger and Leandro Paredes as new midfielder. pic.twitter.com/ptt8MF5DPs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2022

Could he bring more players in?

🇦🇱 Armando Broja

🇧🇪 Amadou Onana

🇸🇳 Idrissa Gueye

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Conor Coady



Frank Lampard wouldn’t speak about individual names in the transfer market but admits he would welcome new signings ahead of the new season.💰 pic.twitter.com/NmsloYGMLJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 4, 2022

Everton have ‘made an approach’ for Wolves centre-back Conor Coady, according to 90min.

Toffees boss Frank Lampard is said to be a huge admirer of the England international and is keen to strengthen the defence following the arrivals of James Tarkowski and Ruben Vinagre earlier this summer.

