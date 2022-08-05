From skeletons in their closets and clashes over their economic policies as the Bank of England warns of a long recession, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have discussed at length a range of topics during their latest televised debate.

But it was a list of Truss u-turns that really damaged Truss.

The two Tory leadership hopefuls took part in Sky News’ The Battle for Number 10 on Thursday night, which saw them separately taking questions from party members.

They were also both interviewed by Sky News’ presenter Kay Burley.

Recession

The Foreign Secretary insisted a recession is not inevitable when asked about the Bank of England’s forecast for an outright recession and 13% inflation.

She told the studio audience: “What the Bank of England have said today is of course extremely worrying, but it is not inevitable. We can change the outcome and we can make it more likely that the economy grows.”

She said she wanted to keep taxes low and “do all we can to grow the economy by taking advantage of our post-Brexit freedom, unleashing investment, changing things like the procurement rules and doing things differently”.

On the other hand, the former chancellor warned Ms Truss’s plan would make the dire economic situation worse, warning of “misery for millions” by pouring “fuel on the fire”.

He said: “We in the Conservative party need to get real and fast because the lights on the economy are flashing red and the root cause is inflation.

“I’m worried that Liz Truss’s plans will make the situation worse.”

U-turn

But it was when Sky’s Kay Burley listed Liz’s u-turns that, really left her looking pretty exposed.

Video

Burley said:

You were a Remainer …and now you’re not.

You supported Brits to fight in Ukraine …then you didn’t.

You wanted to build on the green belt …and now you don’t.

You wanted to abolish the monarchy …and now you don’t.

You wanted to arm Taiwan …and now I’m not sure if you’re saying you do or not.

You wanted to cut civil servants’ pay in the regions …and then you said you didn’t.

Will the real Liz Truss please stand up.

Reactions

Excruciating to watch.



Kay Burley needed to say it.



Just the second hand embarrassment is painfully real.#BattleforNo10



pic.twitter.com/UjCEEFxkZo — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) August 4, 2022

This hurt so much I felt my gums bleed. pic.twitter.com/N7iuJm2Y6T — Brendan May (@bmay) August 4, 2022

Just absolutely mad – Kay Burley presents Liz Truss with her own words & she acts like she never said them. Pure Boris Johnson #Battlefor pic.twitter.com/lXf9joWyId — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 4, 2022

Someone throw the towel in, it’s done https://t.co/rweBfoI509 — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) August 4, 2022

