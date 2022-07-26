Cristiano Ronaldo has joining the United squad today, having missed the pre-season tour and all training sessions due to ‘family reasons’.

Reports had suggested that Ronaldo will be back in Manchester today to have discussions with Erik ten Hag about his future.

The Portuguese has confirmed his desire to leave, but United’s stance is he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally back in Manchester today as reported by @David_Ornstein – he will discuss with Man United. Erik ten Hag, waiting to meet with Cristiano as he wants to change his mind. 🚨🛩 #MUFC



J. Mendes, pushing to find a solution. Man Utd insist he's not for sale. pic.twitter.com/VsgbBUp1ts — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2022

As he returns to Old Trafford social media was quick to pick up on seemingly failing to land a new club.

Wherever he ends up he is in great shape!

In the meantime, Erik ten Hag ‘confirms’ his Man Utd starting front four against Brighton in Premier League opener…

Erik ten Hag ‘confirms’ his Man Utd starting front four against Brighton in Premier League opener https://t.co/K8MhXMv2bz — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) July 25, 2022

Reactions

The new twist in the Ronaldo saga wasn’t missed on-line:

1.

Ronaldo coming back to hear Viva Ronaldo from the OT faithful after making a mockery of the club and being rejected by every club pic.twitter.com/N898nLoJrz — Arka (@utd_arka) July 25, 2022

2.

Cristiano Ronaldo's loyalty when tested:



-Ran away in 2018 when Madrid was going through a rebuilding phase.



-Ran away in 2021 when Juve were declining.



-Trying to run away from Man Utd after relegating them to Europa league. — Saz  (@SazMCFC) July 25, 2022

3.

There is only one possible match for Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/kh1bpGckVy — Futboleiro Blaugrana (@FutboleiroBlaug) July 25, 2022

4.

5.

Cristiano Rejection 7. — HeadkïnG👑 (@HeadkingTweets) July 25, 2022

6.

pic.twitter.com/A8ap7pIMS1 — Ziad is NOT in pain  (@Ziad_EJ) July 25, 2022

7.

Stoke will reject him — Don Nketiah🇫🇮🇸🇳 (@FanNketiah) July 25, 2022

8.

Nobody wanted the «goat» then, interesting factor in the goat debate i must say. — 🛸 (@killgaspar) July 25, 2022

