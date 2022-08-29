Gabriel Magalhaes went from zero to hero as he atoned for gifting Fulham the lead by scoring the winning goal and extending Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season. However, presenter Richard Keys who slammed the players and manager for celebrating their win.
Mitrovic
The Brazil defender was badly caught out by Aleksandar Mitrovic as the Gunners came from behind to win 2-1 and retain their place at the top of the table.
Mitrovic’s goal, his 100th for Fulham and his fourth of the season – already more than he managed in the entirety of their relegation campaign two years ago – gave the visitors hope of continuing their own unbeaten start to the season.
Instead, Martin Odegaard equalised with a deflected strike before Gabriel made amends by bundling home the winner five minutes from the end.
But Keys couldn’t believe that the fans, players and manager were enjoying a win, making it four out of four.
They aren’t doing too badly…
Aubameyang attacked
A group of masked men broke into the home of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and attacked and robbed him early on Monday, the football club said.
FC Barcelona confirmed the incident and said the player and his wife are doing well.
Authorities told the Spanish daily El Pais that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewellery. The attackers allegedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars.
Authorities said at least four men entered the player’s home and then escaped in a car.
