Gabriel Magalhaes went from zero to hero as he atoned for gifting Fulham the lead by scoring the winning goal and extending Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season. However, presenter Richard Keys who slammed the players and manager for celebrating their win.

The Brazil defender was badly caught out by Aleksandar Mitrovic as the Gunners came from behind to win 2-1 and retain their place at the top of the table.

Mitrovic’s goal, his 100th for Fulham and his fourth of the season – already more than he managed in the entirety of their relegation campaign two years ago – gave the visitors hope of continuing their own unbeaten start to the season.

Instead, Martin Odegaard equalised with a deflected strike before Gabriel made amends by bundling home the winner five minutes from the end.

But Keys couldn’t believe that the fans, players and manager were enjoying a win, making it four out of four.

Only three clubs in Europe's top five leagues still remain perfect 💯



Arsenal—4/4 wins

Real Madrid—3/3 wins

Real Betis—3/3 wins pic.twitter.com/lpSS0UtOka — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2022

What a team spirit and an incredible Support from the fans @arsenal #gunners pic.twitter.com/8DjUVuQdxn — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) August 28, 2022

Nigel De Jong, take a bow. 👏



pic.twitter.com/FI2SvkcXTZ — HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 29, 2022

Just re-watched it and Richard Keys does indeed refer to Bernd Leno as Jay Leno. pic.twitter.com/yvs2i7egrj — HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 29, 2022

I see @richardajkeys is still banging on about Arsenal over celebrating. What a horrific take. Kudos to @NDJ_Official for shutting him down.



pic.twitter.com/48uOSvWIJx — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 29, 2022

Disappointed this wasn’t just 3 minutes of Laura Woods taking Richard Keys apart to be honest.



pic.twitter.com/y3GtFi8ktg — HLTCO (@HLTCO) August 29, 2022

According to Richard keys Arsenal cannot celebrate properly when they’ve come behind to beat Fulham! Coming from behind to gain 3 points entitles you to celebrate as much as you want. Didn’t realise there was different celebration types! — Ian Selley (@Ian_Selley) August 29, 2022

Richard Keys – divorced his wife with cancer and slept with his daughters friend.



Andy Gray – sacked for making derogatory, sexist comments about female referee Sian Massey and other female figures in football. https://t.co/1yi0rEjrZj — Dan (@danjh97) August 27, 2022

Richard Keys now moving into touchline policing:



"Have I missed something? When did Arteta get special dispensation to stand on the touch line for 90 minutes – waving his arms about like a broken windmill? Every other coach has to stay in his area – but not Arteta it seems." — Mark Mann-Bryans (@MarkyMBryans) August 29, 2022

Ramsdale to start of the Macarena in front of Clock End if we beat Villa on Wednesday night. The rest of the team follow. That'll give Richard Keys something to speak about. 🕺🎶 — AFC_AINZ (@Ainz109) August 29, 2022

The infamous “smash it??” Richard Keys and Jamie Redknapp exchange pic.twitter.com/xnER7uAzNa — When Football Was Better (@FootballInT80s) August 29, 2022

Aubameyang attacked

A group of masked men broke into the home of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and attacked and robbed him early on Monday, the football club said.

FC Barcelona confirmed the incident and said the player and his wife are doing well.

Authorities told the Spanish daily El Pais that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewellery. The attackers allegedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars.

Authorities said at least four men entered the player’s home and then escaped in a car.

