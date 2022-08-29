Newcastle United maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a tough battle against Wolves that ended 1-1, after Allan Saint-Maximin scored a goal of the season contender, even at the early stages of this season’s competition.

Eddie Howe challenged Allan Saint-Maximin to ‘bring it’ every week after the Frenchman’s menacing display for Newcastle against champions Man City last week.

It wasn’t his best game, but the goal more than made up for it.

The Newcastle United Twitter account simply said: ‘Maxi.’

His goal was pure class.

Watch

However, could it have been a different scoreline if a big decision had gone Newcastle’s way?

Former referee Dermot Gallagher believes Newcastle United should’ve been awarded a penalty when Matheus Nunes pulled Sean Longstaff’s shirt inside the box.

The score was still goalless when Longstaff went down inside the penalty area under a challenge from Nunes.

Botman

But it was at the back where the statistics were really impressive.

Sven Botman was out of this world as he marshaled the defence.

The Dutch defender Sven Botman from Lille is proving to be a real hit on Tyneside already.

The 22-year-old centre-back, completed ta deal worth a reported £35million, signing a five-year contract.

Check out this stat!

Sven Botman has not lost a single aerial duel in the Premier League this season:



◎ 8 contested

◉ 8 won



Sven Bossman. 😤 pic.twitter.com/AwDKq6WSzE — Squawka (@Squawka) August 28, 2022

Praise

A lot of people were full of praise for Newcastle United’s new defender:

1.

Sensational performance today.



Triple C.



Cool. Calm. Composed.#NUFC — 𝗠𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗧𝘆𝗻𝗲 (@ToonMouthTyne) August 28, 2022

2.

carried schar on his back today — Arran 🇵🇾 (@ftblArran) August 28, 2022

3.

4.

He is a force of nature! What a crazy good player. Newcastle really has a terrific defensive duo! — Damien Viottolo (@SherlockDupin) August 28, 2022

5.

He looks like he wants a goal too. Oozes class and reads the game perfectly. — Filthy Jesus (@FilthyJeesus) August 28, 2022

6.

The lad looks like he’s played in the Prem all his career, outstanding 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — David.Cuthbertson (@King_Kevs_Rant) August 28, 2022

Transfer

Newcastle United are on the brink of allowing Martin Dubravka to leave the club on loan with a deal agreed in principle with Manchester United.

Manchester United and Newcastle United have reached a full agreement on Martin Dúbravka. A few personal terms left to finalise with the player. But looks promising — Jonas Hen Shrag (@JonathanShrager) August 29, 2022

Excl: Manchester United are set to sign Martin Dúbravka, here we go! Full agreement reached, loan deal with buy option £5m not mandatory. It’s agreed with Newcastle and player side 🚨🔴 #MUFC



Dúbravka will travel tonight, medical on Tuesday.



Antony and new 2d goalkeeper coming. pic.twitter.com/EHwFBsv74A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 29, 2022

