Ex-Liverpool player and manager Graeme Souness has slammed one of Manchester United’s new signings.

He picked out Lisandro Martinez as a weak link in the new look Manchester United side.

Souness said that says Manchester United’s “vertically challenged” Martinez will fail in the Premier League.

Martinez is known as ‘The Butcher’ – or ‘El Carnicero’ to be more precise – because of his aggressive style of defending, which sees him play hard by marking his opponents tightly and making fierce, but fair tackles.

It comes after Manchester United recorded their second win on the bounce, one being over fierce rivals Liverpool.

Martinez tweeted about the positive steps the club appears to have taken after their horror show against Brentford.

On the right track!!

✔️✔️⛔️ 2 W in a row and a clean sheet… have a great Saturday you Reds!! 👹 #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/MaDkv6hyjh — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) August 27, 2022

He hasn’t done too badly?

Lisandro Martinez is awarded MOTM for the second straight game 👏 pic.twitter.com/zH15fAqEf5 — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) August 27, 2022

This stat is worth a look.

Lisandro Martinez has won a HIGHER % of his aerials duels in the Premier League this season:



LISANDRO MARTINEZ – 83%

Kalidou Koulibaly – 75%

William Saliba – 57%

Joe Gomez – 56%

Ruben Dias – 36%



THE BUTCHER 🇦🇷#MUFC pic.twitter.com/6optRbZQNa — United Xtra (@ManUnitedXtra_) August 27, 2022

Rangers

Graeme Souness also found time to discuss football north of the border.

Souness, who was player/manager at Rangers between 1986 and 1991, knows importance of the game and he told TalkSPORT: “Both teams are going into it with their tails up.

“No one, me included, expected Rangers to qualify for the Champions League. Their tails are up.

“My experience of working in Scotland is that you could be playing the best football, the best team, but you have drawn a daft game and you are in second spot to, in my case, Celtic.

“All the pressure is on you going forward.

“Celtic, at that time, could be playing not such good football but they are top of the league, they are off and running without any pressure on them.

“So this game is vital, vital because if Rangers were to lose, that would be them five points behind and then all the pressure comes on Rangers’ shoulders.

“Then Celtic could go on not playing very well week to week but as long as they are up there at number one, the pressure is off their shoulders and playing with a bit more freedom.

“This is a big game so early in the season.”

Watch

👎 “I think Martinez will be sorely tested and be found out in the PL.”



❌ “He’s not special at anything!”



🤦‍♂️ “Martinez goes to ground too readily, the clever defenders stay on their feet.”



Graeme Souness says #MUFC’s “vertically challenged” Martinez will fail in the PL. pic.twitter.com/jSjkWCmQJ2 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 29, 2022

Reactions

I don’t think Graeme Souness has ever had a good take when it comes to discussing a United player — Casey Evans (@Casey_Evans_) August 29, 2022

Current Martínez would start ahead of this man in his prime — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) August 29, 2022

I see he’s finally found someone else to hate on, now that Pogba is gone.. Well done you sad, pathetic old man 👏👏👏 — Helle🇳🇴 👹❤️🌻☀️ (@Helle66221114) August 29, 2022

Firstly, u should know that details of his height have been, well, incorrect. He is not 5'9, but 5'10, the SAME as Azpilicueta, Koundé, Puyol & Bobby Moore. Incidentally, Cannavaro won the Ballon d'Or at 5.8… (1/4) — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 16, 2022

This is the same man who rated Maguire same as Van Djik.https://t.co/rTDP6aZMCy https://t.co/r81F2YkjxT — My Daily Soccer News (@MDSN2366) August 29, 2022

The last CB to win the ballon d'or stood at 1.76m.

"I hAvE nEvER sEeN a dEfEnDer oF tHaT hEigHT bE sUcceSfUl iN oUr gAmE."

shut the f*ck up you muppet. https://t.co/LXJRFtZGBS pic.twitter.com/IT7hpKxhUm — Rejit Mukherjee (@bongmourinho) August 29, 2022

Van Dijk tried to be clever last Monday and not go to ground. Liverpool conceded twice and lost. https://t.co/IhjrXSsmIQ — Richard H. (@dustyburners) August 29, 2022

Just listening to Souness on @talksport going on about Martinez height again and saying Maguire has been hard done by…..1. Cannavaro 2. No he hasn't — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 29, 2022

