Arsenal seem ready for the new season if this photoshoot is anything to go by.

🎥 Getting set and ready for 2022/23…



It's media day at London Colney! ✅ pic.twitter.com/WCkSOJFIqc — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 2, 2022

Jesus

it comes as Gabriel Martinelli has hailed compatriot and new Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Jesus as one of the best forwards in world football and believes his winning mentality can drive the club forward.

Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City earlier in the summer and has shone in pre-season, culminating with an Emirates Stadium hat-trick in their final friendly against Sevilla.

The 25-year-old Brazil international won four Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 58 goals for City across six seasons in the competition.

He has had some pre-season.

Arsenal fans watching Gabriel Jesus score seven goals in preseason: pic.twitter.com/Ai8vu0jsrI — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 30, 2022

How many goals could he net this season?

How many goals is Gabriel Jesus scoring in the Premier League this season?👇 pic.twitter.com/1iiw4df5Vs — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) August 2, 2022

Squad

Connor Humm, founder: @TheAFCnewsroom shared this image of the squad depth in the current squad.

It comes as Arsenal will look to axe eleven flops including record transfer Nicolas Pepe and Bernd Leno to fund Arteta’s spree, reports The Sun.

Keeper Leno seems to be on the way out to Fulham.

Bernd Leno will undergo medical later this week as new Fulham player. He will sign until June 2025 with option included for further season. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC



Full agreement with Arsenal worth £8m fee completed yesterday. It will be official this week. pic.twitter.com/peBngdrhrQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign away at Crystal Palace on Friday night.

Arsenal’s current squad depth 2022-23.



Where does it finish in the Premier League?👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/8ge2T8sXkS — Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) August 1, 2022

This might be the way a lot of Gooners are feeling this week:

Arsenal fans trying not to get carried away after their pre-season form 😅 pic.twitter.com/ONf6E0pANv — GOAL (@goal) July 30, 2022

This account thinks they can win the league…

Arsenal will win the premier league this SZN save this post. pic.twitter.com/kuIjByJox1 — NASIRU (@iamnasboi) July 29, 2022

A Chelsea fan wasn’t having it though.

Mendy> Ramsdale

James> Tomiyasu

Fofana> Saliba

Koulibaly> Gabriel

Cucurella> Zinchenko

Kante> Partey

Kovacic > Xhaka

Mount > Saka

Havertz > Odegaard

Sterling > Martinelli

Jesus > Broja



Chelsea 10 – 1 Arsenal

And this is your best team since 2003. Only slightly average 😭🤣 — objectivechelsea (@100percentC) August 1, 2022

And a Spurs fan matched up their best eleven.

Lloris>Ramsdale

Spence>Tomiyasu

Romero>Gabriel

Lenglet>white

Perisic>Tierney/Zinchencko (at LWB)

Bissouma>Partey

Bentancur>Xhaka

Kulusevski>Saka

Kane>Jesus

Son>Martinelli — Jude Allen (@Jude_Allen5) August 1, 2022

That aside Arsenal fans seem generally positive about a new season for many years.

Predictions

1.

4th place – Jesus, Saka, Odegaard and Zinchenko will get them there https://t.co/j1NpBFA2MK — Creon Corleone (@CreonCorleone) August 2, 2022

2.

3.

4th place, one domestic cup and europa league semis.



(Best case scenario for this squad. Also achievable) https://t.co/ow2p4jOubY — ⚡️Ma'Leeyon' ⚡️ (@LeeMangz) August 2, 2022

4.

We are winning the league. I don't know who will stop us https://t.co/Mu4ANtfVpE — Spina w'ibwami👞 (@Spinaaaaa17) August 2, 2022

5.

Two more signings and I’d say 1st https://t.co/59ix2lhDAo — FR£DZ🧃 (@Frxdz1k) August 2, 2022

6.

3rd behind Liverpool & city https://t.co/8FpzrxWnwU — JIGGY YOUNGING10 (@Younging10J) August 2, 2022

