The Three Lions have been placed in Group B, where they face an emotionally-charged final match whoever they come up against – Wales, Scotland or war-torn Ukraine.

They take on Iran on the opening day of the finals at 1pm GMT on November 21, in what will be a first senior international meeting between the countries. They will then aim to beat the United States in a World Cup finals match at the third attempt, after a shock defeat in 1950 and a draw at the 2010 finals in South Africa.

Southgate said: “The advantage of being in pot one based on our seeding is that most of the draws we’ve had … you avoid the biggest teams.

“There’s obviously then some tricky ties and this is one of those groups where you’re looking and thinking ‘some of these are potentially trickier than just the rankings’. That’s always a danger.

“It’s intriguing isn’t it, because we’ve never played Iran. And then the States … I’ve met (US coach) Gregg (Berhalter) a lot recently, so we’ve had some good chats and he’s got them vastly improved.

“The third game is going to be a highly emotional game whoever it is. We all know where our thoughts are with Ukraine and we have to see whether they are even able to play or not.

“And of course if it’s one of the British teams, we’ve been through that in tournaments recently. So they become unique games, really. Form is totally out of the window.”

Given the complicated geopolitical history between US, England and Iran, the internet was awash with memes and reactions. Throw in the potential of Ukraine and you can see why it has got people talking.

Reactions

We have compiled the best here:

USA vs Iran at the World Cup. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bHYAVWVOts — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) April 1, 2022

England, Iran, USA and possibly Ukraine? is this a World Cup group or peace treaty summit 😭 — Trey (@UTDTrey) April 1, 2022

i personally think we should end the drawing system and hand-pick groups based on what will incite the best drama and terrible geopolitical takes on the internet — panic! at the discourse (@willshadespeare) April 1, 2022

Group B getting geopolitical with it. Winner gets to keep the nukes. https://t.co/t5EZ5skCeK — Yash Garlapati (@yash7624) April 1, 2022

Yeah, even without constraints probably best not to have the Saudis in that group, too much geopolitical horror — Danielle Blake 🇺🇦 (@abradacabla) April 1, 2022

Just love soccer. It will ruin your diplomacy hypocrisy.



The geopolitical tensions in group B (England, Iran and the USA)



It’s already funny😂 looking at it from the ongoing Iran nuclear deal negotiations and the US over changing position. — Mathias Ssemanda (@MathiasSsemanda) April 1, 2022

The Geopolitical group of death… — Sam Frost (@frosty920) April 1, 2022

England, USA and Iran and possibly Ukraine – quite a geopolitical group. pic.twitter.com/MblQ1z3heR — Saif Ijaz (@saifijaz_10) April 1, 2022

You have to admire FIFA for concentrating so much geopolitical/historical envy and resentment in just one group. — Robert Colvile (@rcolvile) April 1, 2022

Excited to work out this country’s geopolitical neuroses in the single most nuanced venue: the World Cup group stage. — Barry Petchesky (@barry) April 1, 2022

Group B is geopolitical trolling — sam esfandiari (@samesfandiari) April 1, 2022

Iran, USA and England in a group. There's a clever geopolitical joke I'm missing here — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) April 1, 2022

