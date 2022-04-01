The odds on England winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have been slashed from 6/1 to 15/2 after they were drawn in Group B.

Gareth Southgate’s squad will face Iran, USA and either Scotland, Ukraine or Wales.

It is considered a relatively easy path through for the World Cup 2018 semi-finalists.

The opening game of the World Cup will be between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, it will take place on November 21st in what will be the first winter tournament on record.

The draw in full is below:

Group A Qatar, Holland, Senegal, Ecuador.

Group B England, USA, Iran, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine.

Group C Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia.

Group D France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia/UAE/Peru.

Group E Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica/New Zealand.

Group F Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada.

Group G Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon.

Group H Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea, Ghana.