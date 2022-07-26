Newly promoted Nottingham Forest are not messing about in the transfer market.
Thye have just about to sign Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala
He will become Nottingham Forest’s 12th summer signing; the £12.7m deal for the Belgian international will take the newly-promoted side’s spending to £73.5m.
Lingard
England international Jesse Lingard headlines that list after joining on a free transfer following his exit from Manchester United.
The 29-year-old, who signed a one-year deal, is set to earn £80,000 per week as a basic salary, going up to £120,000 with bonuses which are described as “achievable”.
Forest also broke their transfer record on Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi and brought in Wales international Neco Williams from Liverpool.
Cooper’s side begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle a week on Saturday.
But that isn’t the end of it, Forest also working on a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno!
