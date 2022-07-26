Newly promoted Nottingham Forest are not messing about in the transfer market.

Thye have just about to sign Stuttgart midfielder Orel Mangala

He will become Nottingham Forest’s 12th summer signing; the £12.7m deal for the Belgian international will take the newly-promoted side’s spending to £73.5m.

Lingard

England international Jesse Lingard headlines that list after joining on a free transfer following his exit from Manchester United.

The 29-year-old, who signed a one-year deal, is set to earn £80,000 per week as a basic salary, going up to £120,000 with bonuses which are described as “achievable”.

Forest also broke their transfer record on Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi and brought in Wales international Neco Williams from Liverpool.

Cooper’s side begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle a week on Saturday.

But that isn’t the end of it, Forest also working on a deal to sign Real Betis left-back Alex Moreno!

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgard, here we go. Full agreement reached, as first called by @Plettigoal – deal now completed. 🚨🔴🇧🇪 #NFFC



More details:

▫️ £12.75m fixed fee

▫️ £3/4m add-ons

▪️ Been told sell-on clause also included around 12/14%. pic.twitter.com/sv1jBBS3hV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2022

Reactions

The Forest fans are over the moon with their transfer activity:

1.

Nottingham Forrest acting like it’s career mode. pic.twitter.com/QgPkQvyx9P — Osborne Jack (@OsborneJack98) July 26, 2022

2.

It’s different to what Fulham did. As a Forest fan, can tell you that it’s what is needed tbh unless we wanted to play 5v11 each week. Plus the transfer policy we have gives us every reason to believe they’ll settle and gel very quickly whilst giving us proper quality. — Alex (Premier League Edition) (@AlexArnsy01) July 26, 2022

3.

4.

Bargain. If they get relegated expect him to stay in the league. His partnership with Endo in the Stutrgart midfield has been one of the Bundesliga best in recently imo https://t.co/CGmnbY0hnD — Freelance Opinion Haver (@donnyfaison) July 26, 2022

5.

These guys have literally signed a whole second 11😂😂😂 https://t.co/HGPXjUnRpR — thebbymagician (@AbdulWahid_Ss) July 26, 2022

6.

Nothingham forest is going to be a real threat in the premier league this season, watch out https://t.co/pQ2cdFVFc7 — Gbenga Popoola (@Gbengapraiz) July 26, 2022

7.

I really want Nottingham Forest so stay in the league soo badly🔥 https://t.co/XzODtFi81P — Itz truth (@truthOriginal_) July 26, 2022

