The Spanish government has released new rules stating tourists from the UK need to show they have enough money to enjoy their stay.

Holidaymakers entering Spain could be asked to show they have enough money to fund their trips at the rate of €100 or £85 per day.

Visitors may also be made to prove they have accommodation for their time in Spain, as well as a return or onward ticket out of the country.

The decision has angered Brexiters who are seeing the issues that leaving the EU has caused.

UK passport holders

As we are now a third country these types of requirements can be applied to UK passport holders.

However, others saw it as an attack on the poor, who travel on a budget.

The UK Foreign Office said: “At Spanish border control, you may need to show a return or onward ticket; show you have enough money for your stay; show proof of accommodation for your stay, for example, a hotel booking confirmation, proof of address if visiting your own property (eg second home), or an invitation from your host or proof of their address if staying with a third party, friends or family.

“The Spanish government has clarified that the ‘carta de invitation’ is one of the options available to prove that you have accommodation if staying with friends or family.”

Reactions

