We think, at 5.30pm, Nottingham Forest have signed 21 players, after 23 years out of the top flight made expect two more by the end of the day!
This was their spending on Aug 30th before today’s madness.
Josh Bowler was their 20th.
Boly was number 19!
“I am very excited to have a new adventure with this big club and am very impatient to start my first game and training to meet the lads,” Bony said to Forest TV.
“I was not surprised about the signings (that Forest made since being promoted), because it doesn’t mean nothing – it was the spirit the team have shown (in the Premier League so far) which was more important for me.”
Speaking on Thursday morning, Cooper confirmed he hoped to be able to end a “unique transfer window” with a couple more signings ahead of the 11pm deadline.
“Things are going on and it can be a little bit of a scramble on deadline day, not just for us, for any club, but we are certainly trying to do a few things,” he said.
“Some might come off, none of it might come off, so we will wait and see, but we are trying that is for sure.”
Is it 21?
Reactions
Forest host Bournemouth on Saturday looking to regroup following successive defeats – having lost 6-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday evening when Erling Haaland struck a second successive Premier League hat-trick.
Cooper, though, maintains any more new arrivals would be part of summer planning, rather than a reaction to recent results.
