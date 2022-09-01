We think, at 5.30pm, Nottingham Forest have signed 21 players, after 23 years out of the top flight made expect two more by the end of the day!

This was their spending on Aug 30th before today’s madness.

Premier League's biggest spenders this summer:



1. Chelsea £193m

2. West Ham £179m

3. Nottingham Forest £153m

4. Man Utd £141m

5. Tottenham £130m

6. Newcastle £123m



The window shuts on Thursday night and there's plenty more to be done. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/NtOgIGhqzk — BabaIjebu (@playbabaijebu) August 30, 2022

Josh Bowler was their 20th.

BREAKING 🚨: Nottingham Forest are close to completing a deal for Blackpool winger Josh Bowler – their 20th signing this transfer window! 🌳🔴 pic.twitter.com/b1et3s1S5g — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 1, 2022

Boly was number 19!

Welcome to Nottingham Forest, Willy Boly ❤️#NFFC | #PL — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 1, 2022

“I am very excited to have a new adventure with this big club and am very impatient to start my first game and training to meet the lads,” Bony said to Forest TV.

“I was not surprised about the signings (that Forest made since being promoted), because it doesn’t mean nothing – it was the spirit the team have shown (in the Premier League so far) which was more important for me.”

Speaking on Thursday morning, Cooper confirmed he hoped to be able to end a “unique transfer window” with a couple more signings ahead of the 11pm deadline.

“Things are going on and it can be a little bit of a scramble on deadline day, not just for us, for any club, but we are certainly trying to do a few things,” he said.

“Some might come off, none of it might come off, so we will wait and see, but we are trying that is for sure.”

Is it 21?

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



Nottingham Forest are set to sign their 21st player of the window with defender Loic Bade set to undergo a medical ahead of a proposed move. pic.twitter.com/xKi82iToSn — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 1, 2022

Reactions

The number of singings has created some banter online:

1.

The Nottingham Forest squad arriving at the Etihad pic.twitter.com/g1W7gDs7Fx — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 31, 2022

2.

"Champions of Europe, you'll never sing that"



Nottingham Forest fans at the Etihad… it didn't take them long 😅 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 31, 2022

3.

When Nottingham Forest got the option to ‘Take part in deadline day’ they SMASHED that button https://t.co/Ox73uDi7ph — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) September 1, 2022

4.

Nottingham Forest has signed 20 new players this window & more before the end of the window at midnight.



Their accountants & lawyers must be working overtime. — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) September 1, 2022

5.

Nottingham forest building an AFCON Team gradually.



Taiwo Awoniyi 🇳🇬

Emmanuel Dennis 🇳🇬

Willy Boly 🇨🇮

Cheickou Kouyate 🇸🇳



Now



Serge Aurier 🇨🇮 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) September 1, 2022

6.

Nottingham Forest on deadline day pic.twitter.com/cIaWFiG9hA — Tom Worville (@Worville) August 30, 2022

7.

Just a reminder for everyone to check their emails from Nottingham Forest before 11pm tonight just in case you also get given a 3 year contract — Adam (@Adam_Palace) September 1, 2022

8.

Rumours circulating that Nottingham Forest are struggling to incorporate their new signings into training sessions pic.twitter.com/rbxixNXWyZ — Average Striker (@AverageStriker) August 24, 2022

9.

10.

A list of Nottingham forest new signings in training pic.twitter.com/VKpBfQTWZu — Tuva Jr🇰🇪 (@TuvaJr) September 1, 2022

Forest host Bournemouth on Saturday looking to regroup following successive defeats – having lost 6-0 at Manchester City on Wednesday evening when Erling Haaland struck a second successive Premier League hat-trick.

Cooper, though, maintains any more new arrivals would be part of summer planning, rather than a reaction to recent results.

