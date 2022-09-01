Five games into his Premier League career, Erling Haaland has achieved goalscoring feats never matched by Manchester City or the league’s record goalscorers.

Nine goals in his first five games surpassed a Premier League record jointly held by his Etihad Stadium predecessor Sergio Aguero – and it came about thanks to back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, something achieved by only five men previously, with the great Alan Shearer not among them.

Back-to-back Premier League hat-tricks

Les Ferdinand, QPR, April 10 and 12, 1993 Ian Wright, Arsenal, March 5 and 19, 1994 Didier Drogba, Chelsea, May 9 and August 14, 2010 Wayne Rooney, August 28 and September 10, 2011 Harry Kane, Tottenham, May 18 and 21, 2017 Harry Kane, Tottenham, December 23 and 26, 2017 Erling Haaland, Manchester City, August 27 and 31, 2022

Looks like the premier league should be changed to the Haaland league.

Erling Haaland has more Premier League goals this season than:



Brighton

Leeds

Fulham

Chelsea

Brentford

Newcastle

Man United

Crystal Palace

West Ham

Nottingham Forest

Everton

Wolves

A. Villa

Leicester

Southampton



🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/6jWRBqEvpy — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) September 1, 2022

He tweeted this last night!

Reactions

1.

It took Erling Haaland just 101 touches to score 9 Premier League goals 😮 pic.twitter.com/BSU18MPWWM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2022

2.

Sergio Agüero's first five games at City:



⚽⚽

❌

⚽

⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽



Erling Haaland's first five games at City:



⚽⚽

❌

⚽

⚽⚽⚽

⚽⚽ pic.twitter.com/niWuq3PVEI — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 31, 2022

3.

Erling Haaland already has as many Premier League hat tricks as Sadio Mane, Eden Hazard and Son Heung-min.



He's played five games 🤖 pic.twitter.com/o1Qgz4tdbS — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2022

4.

Haaland is a problem. — ksi (@KSI) August 31, 2022

5.

☑️ First five Austrian Bundesliga games – 5 goals

☑️ First five Bundesliga games – 8 goals

☑️ First five UCL games – 8 goals

☑️ First five PL games – 9 goals



Just Erling Haaland things 🤖🤖🤖 pic.twitter.com/sFyPX2PvHx — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 1, 2022

6.

Ahhh

This Phil Foden and Erling Haaland bromance pic.twitter.com/zvwk378HUH — ⁹ 8x🏆 (@ErlingRoIe) September 1, 2022

Akanji

Manuel Akanji has set his sights on winning silverware in England after signing a five-year deal to complete his move to Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund.

City were thought to have wrapped up their summer business but went back into the market to add defensive depth after recent injuries to Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake left Ruben Dias and John Stones as the only fit senior centre-halves available to Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League champions have paid a reported £17million to land the Switzerland international, who spent four seasons with Dortmund after joining from Basel in 2018.

The 27-year-old had one year left on his contract with Dortmund, who brought in Nico Schlotterbeck, 22, this summer with Akanji indicating he wanted a new challenge.

“I am delighted to be here, and can’t wait to get started,” said Akanji, who has taken the number 25 shirt vacated by former City captain Fernandinho this summer.

“City have been one of the best teams in Europe over the last few seasons. They are brilliant to watch, play an exciting brand of football and compete for trophies year in, year out, so coming here feels like the perfect next step in my career.

“Pep Guardiola is an exceptional manager, and this is an exceptional squad of players, so this is an exciting opportunity for me.

Related:Man City legend sends warning to Haaland after he faced Liverpool