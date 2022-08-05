Newcastle have given Eddie Howe a long-term contract less than a year after handing him the task of keeping the relegation-threatened club in the Premier League.

The 44-year-old former Bournemouth manager, who was appointed head coach at St James’ Park in November on a deal running until 2024, has been rewarded for his early success on the eve of the new campaign.

A club statement issued on Friday afternoon said: “Newcastle United are delighted to confirm that head coach Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract at St James’ Park.

Howe said: “It’s a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club. I’m extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.

“I’d like to take the opportunity to acknowledge my coaching team, the players, staff and supporters. They make it a very special place to be every day.

“I’d also like to extend my gratitude to our owners and to (sporting director) Dan Ashworth. We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United and I’m very excited about the future together.”

🤝 Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract!



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 5, 2022

Reactions

1.

Bit much?

Best English manager in the world, and he gets the city and the club, by far the best man for the job. Wouldn't take Pep or Klopp over him. — Angel 💙 (@AngelNUFC) August 5, 2022

2.

Excellent news. The right man at the right time. He’s been superb. Yanited 🙌 https://t.co/EZRgSzU7gV pic.twitter.com/qByaOUV5Lv — John North (@northy76) August 5, 2022

3.

I literally couldn't be any happier we have Eddie Howe than I already am!! Yet another outstanding decision from our owners! Onwards and upwards ⚫⚪#NUFC https://t.co/NexdHVV4Z0 — Big Joe from Brazil (@GeordieChef74) August 5, 2022

4.

Well deserved, hope he can take us to the very top ⚫️⚪️ #nufc https://t.co/q3hBXEhl2M — Adam Gilmore (@adamg_90) August 5, 2022

5.

Absolutely fantastic, by far the most important signing in NUFC recent history and possibly the most astute bit of business our new owners have done since they took the club over! “IN EDDIE WE TRUST” 🖤🤍 #NUFC https://t.co/Gs7oTXnFuB — JayBell (@Jayb1970NUFC) August 5, 2022

Wilson

West Ham United star Michail Antonio says he’ll be looking up in the Premier League table this season – and joked Callum Wilson will be looking down.

“Tottenham always gets close but they don’t finish it at the end.”

Wilson then saisd… “a bit like West Ham last season!” after David Moyes’ men failed to get into the top 6.

Antonio then replied: “we’re fighting for different things mate. You keep looking down, I’ll keep looking up!”

We’re back for a new season and we’ve got a new bet! Get practicing in the kitchen @CallumWilson 👨🏽‍🍳 Hit the link to listen to the Footballer’s Football Podcast on @BBCSounds 🎙 https://t.co/2EQXreQIgT pic.twitter.com/ut9xCozWZQ — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) August 4, 2022

He wants a new striker in and relishes the challenge.

“It pushes you,” the Newcastle number nine told the Footballer’s Football Podcast. “It depends what kind of player and professional you are and what kind of person you are mentally. For me, it takes me to another level.

“I was injured last year unfortunately for spells and we brought Chris Wood in. He did a fantastic job for us from January until I was fit.

“Throughout my rehab, when I’m getting closer to fitness, that’s what’s also driving you as a striker. You want to get your position back.

“We’re both at the club now. We’re both competing, we’re both working hard, we’re both also friends as well. We’re the same striking department and we need to add to that as a club. You want to keep evolving and we will add to that.

“Any competition is welcome. You don’t ever shy away from competition. You don’t get this far in life as a professional athlete and this high in the game without competition.”

Related: Newcastle United fans glee over Almiron story as Man City’s Grealish falters