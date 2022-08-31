Manchester City signed Kevin De Bruyne for a then-club record fee yesterday in 2015.

De Bruyne joined from German outfit Wolfsburg, and the reported £55m fee was the then-second highest paid by a British club after Manchester United’s £59.7m signing of Angel Di Maria the previous summer.

The Belgium international had previously spent an unhappy two-year spell in England at Chelsea between 2012 and 2014.

He hasn’t done too bad!

▪️ 11 trophies

▪️ 87 goals

▪️ 124 assists



Seven years ago today, Kevin De Bruyne arrived at Manchester City ✨ pic.twitter.com/cgdn4PXXAC — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 30, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne now belongs in the all time best XI in Premier League History comfortably



Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/huheZtZQ1R — 𝙇𝙞𝙖𝙢🇧🇪 (@OfficialVizeh) August 18, 2022

On this day in 2015, Manchester City signed Kevin De Bruyne for a club-record £55 million 🤑



He's been worth every single penny. pic.twitter.com/tfVatPvASe — GOAL (@goal) August 30, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne’s Instagram story today: pic.twitter.com/sSJHOyIr0F — Amos Murphy (@AmosMurphy_) August 30, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne is now 3 assists away from matching Steven Gerrard’s tally in the Premier League. He’s played 291 less games than him. 😳 pic.twitter.com/7aE9cAcH7F — Luke (@southcitizen284) August 22, 2022

De Bruyne has gone on to become one of the world’s best players at the Etihad Stadium.

He has made over 300 appearances for City, scoring 87 goals and ranking eighth all-time for Premier League assists with 89, while filling up his trophy cabinet at regular intervals.

De Bruyne has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup, five League Cups and been a Champions League runner-up.

He was named the PFA Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021 and the best Champions League midfielder in 2020 in becoming a cornerstone of Pep Guardiola’s City side.

Slammed

But when his move to Manchester City was happening Phil Thompson and Paul Merson tore him to shreds on Sky Sports.

Merson even said he thought the transfer fee was Lira!

“Absolutely bonkers.”

“Is he a great player?!”

“The world is going mad.”

“I just don’t see £50M for this player.”

They both agreed he wasn’t much of a player…

Watch

Man City signed Kevin De Bruyne 7 years ago today.



A great excuse to post some of the worst punditry ever on the timeline.



Watch and enjoy 🤣pic.twitter.com/Wk7Endr66M — Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) August 30, 2022

Reactions

English pundits are just too quick to pass down judgement. Patience level is 0.00

And this was KDB who had just performed amazingly well for Wolfsburg before the move. Sigh — Joe D. RedUnited (@Jovenks) August 30, 2022

These four should have had no career in football broadcast anymore.



KDB literally won PoTY in the era of prime Neuer, Robben, Lewandowski.



Now he has established himself as the greatest midfielder PL has ever seen https://t.co/KATSmOlUu6 — ManCiTRX (@ManCiTrx) August 30, 2022

