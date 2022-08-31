There are a lot of issues facing the UK at the moment, so our outgoing PM has decided to go on a farewell tour of the nation.

However, is it actually a comeback tour?

Yes, this is not a joke.

Boris Johnson will kick off a farewell tour of Britain today as he spends his last week as prime minister highlighting his achievements in 10 Downing Street https://t.co/NJnXoV9SJn — Times Politics (@timespolitics) August 30, 2022

He has refused to rule out a political comeback as he faced his final few days in No 10.

On a visit to Dorset, he declined to be drawn on what he will do when is replaced as prime minister by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

The outgoing Prime Minister instead put his focus on the expansion of gigabit-speed broadband, as he sought to emphasise his Government’s achievements.

Asked if he would rule out a comeback, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think on the whole people in this country are more interested in their gigabit broadband than they are in the fate of this or that politician.”

'If he was a great Prime Minister, why did they get rid of him?'



Former Labour advisor Tom Hamilton is 'not convinced' that Boris Johnson will 'bow out gracefully' as the PM is on a farewell tour of Britain.



🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/JQZBYpafZe — GB News (@GBNEWS) August 30, 2022

Express

The Daily Express is backing his time-wasting, sorry, farewell tour.

Reactions

The news that after his holiday Johnson is now on a farewell tour has not gone down that well with these people:

1.

* Hiding in that fridge

* Wasting all of that PPE money

* Giving Gavin Williamson a job

* Writing lies on a bus

* Those parties

* Inflation

* Energy prices

* Lying to the Queen

* Brexitshambles

* Rees-Mogg

* Pork markets

* ‘Let the bodies pile high’

* Wallpapergate pic.twitter.com/V71sHqz3PR — Chris Orton 🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@chrisorton2011) August 31, 2022

2.

Boris Johnson’s national tour – the criminal always returns to the scene of the crime. — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) August 30, 2022

3.

Arsonist to tour smoking ruins. https://t.co/kP7pHnYLVs — paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) August 30, 2022

4.

Boris Johnson admits people face a "tough" time ahead on cost of living while on his farewell tour.



"I'm not going to shrink from this… it's going to be tough through to next year…But we're going to get through it". — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) August 30, 2022

5.

Perfect encapsulation of his premiership. Goes on an endless holiday rather than cementing his legacy. Then does a tour celebrating the legacy which does not exist, because he never did anything to secure it. https://t.co/SI3nKa0MhE — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) August 30, 2022

6.

If Boris Johnson pops up in your town during his preposterous “farewell tour” of Britain, you know what to do. pic.twitter.com/9vLXTEJVro — Moog (@a_toots) August 30, 2022

7.

Boris Johnson’s UK tour itinerary leaked pic.twitter.com/rm9fbBNYOk — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) August 30, 2022

8.

There literally is no end to his vanity. Cost of living spiralling out of control and he wants a lap of honour with people clapping him like seals. https://t.co/xXJEEQOwtK — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) August 30, 2022

9.

1) setting a record for the number of ministers to resign over a scandal



2) avoiding further questions about lockdown parties at Number 10



3) having a farewell tour to celebrate 1 & 2 pic.twitter.com/y6JeacBC21 — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) August 30, 2022

10.

World record attempt to hear 'f**k off' in the most regional accents begins. https://t.co/BZ22jdTCE5 — Ross McKay (@RossMc11) August 30, 2022

11.

Just off on a tour of the country to highlight my achievements oh I’m back already. — Parody Boris (@Parody_PM) August 30, 2022

Related: Boris Johnson will try to make comeback as PM in style of Trump or Berlusconi