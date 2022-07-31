Ex Tottenham Hotspur boss will be over the moon getting one over his previous side.

Mourinho was facing Spurs for the first time since being axed as their manager just before the 2021 League Cup final.

Sky Sports football journalist Ben Grounds wrote: “A sweet moment for Jose Mourinho then, who loves winning no matter what is on offer, especially against a former club. The Portuguese spent 17 months at Tottenham, but he failed to deliver the silverware so sought after by Daniel Levy.”

Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma were handed their first starts for Spurs since their summer moves.

Centre-back Roger Ibanez headed home the only goal, leaving Conte frustrated at the result.

Paulo Dybala grabs his first AS Roma assist after only 28 minutes and Roger Ibanez makes it 1-0 for José Mourinho's Roma against Tottenham.pic.twitter.com/hKO3rNGBxB — IM (@Iconic_Mourinho) July 30, 2022

A Jose Mourinho 𝗺𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘀 ⭐️



Tottenham have been 𝗯𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗻 by their former manager's Roma side 😫 pic.twitter.com/B6dBl5QJB9 — LiveScore (@livescore) July 30, 2022

The pair were all smiles though.

He has been busy in the transfer market as well:

👏 Roma's summer transfer window:



✅ Zeki Celik – €7M

✅ Paulo Dybala – Free

✅ Nemanja Matic – Free

✅ Mile Svilar – Free

⏳ Gini Wijnaldum – Loan

⏳ Andrea Belotti – Free



😎 Jose Mourinho is making moves ahead of 2022/23 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 29, 2022

Parking the bus?

Did Jose really park the bus in the second half of a friendly match?

Jose Mourinho parking the bus and time wasting from the 50th minute in pre season is quite comedic when I think about it 😂 — Mitch Fretton (@mitch_fretton) July 30, 2022

Was it a Smalling masterclass?

No way Spurs twitter spent weeks trying to hype up a friendly against Roma like it was the biggest match in football just to lose to a classic Mourinho 1-0 win with 0 shots on target 🤣🤣😭😭😭😭 — howard (@howard65080445) July 30, 2022

It’s a classic Jose team – they keep throwing themselves on the floor. 🤦🏻‍♂️ forgot how frustrating it is 🙄 — Joey Kettle (@joeyk811) July 30, 2022

José Mourinho parks the Roma bus. 😄😄😄 pic.twitter.com/9OPV9EbVKR — Ronaldo Nazario…🌍 (@marty_R200) July 7, 2022

Mourinho parks the bus wherever he wants!



🔴🟡🐺🏆 pic.twitter.com/RvEVQbupi3 — Mourinho_FC_ (@Mourinho_FC_) May 25, 2022

Spurs after sacking Mourinho:

300 mil spent

Got in 2 managers

Sold the deadwood

Got a new Sporting director



Still Spurs against Mourinho: pic.twitter.com/NFcVmb9rI3 — Punjabi Mourinho (@Punjabi_Mou) July 30, 2022

He tried the same with spurs but just couldn't get it through to the players. Italian teams are more adept at killing the game. — h (@dawjee10) July 30, 2022

2020: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Manchester City.



Journalist: "City controlled the ball for 90 minutes, and the possession rate was more than 80%."



Jose Mourinho: "They can take the ball home, I take the 3 points." pic.twitter.com/NupZ0F3dzA — Kwame Idan Raul (@Kwameidan) July 30, 2022

