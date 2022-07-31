We’re not saying Boris Johnson has outstayed his welcome as Prime Minister – because we’ve got plenty of people doing that already. The outgoing leader no longer cuts a popular figure in Downing Street, as this letter to the Lionesses shows.

Boris Johnson sends a message to the Lionesses – it didn’t go down well

The England Women’s football team will look to take home the Euro 2022 title on Sunday evening, as the face the old enemy at Wembley. Only a very talented Germany side stands between the Lionesses and a first national trophy for the English since 1966.

They’ve been on a scorching run of form, netting 20 times in just five games. Sarina Wiegman’s superstars have dished out thrashings, grinded out narrow wins, and played with an attacking freedom sorely lacking from the men’s team.

Oh, the banter: PM passes on his best wishes to England team

So naturally, an opportunist like Boris Johnson knows a good time to pipe up when he sees one. He sent a message to the Lionesses earlier today, praising the squad for their ‘passion and tenacity’. He also managed to sneak it a very tepid joke about the Swedish team…

“On behalf of the whole country, I want to wish you the very best of luck in today’s final. Your passion and tenacity have already created a summer of fantastic memories for millions of us. You can see it in the sold-out stadia.”

“In any pride, it is the lionesses who ruthlessly hunt as a team and bring their prize back home. I am sure that will be the case against Germany tonight. But whatever happens at Wembley this evening, girls and women will now know that football is for ANYONE.”

“You can also see it in the packed fan zones, the children dancing wildly to Sweet Caroline, and the TV records that have crumbled almost as comprehensively as Sweden’s defence did in the semi-final… Good luck to you all!” | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson SAVAGED for Lionesses letter

Despite this gesture of good will, the general public still seem quite annoyed with Mr. Johnson. On Twitter, he was reminded of his previous sexist utterances – and many made it clear that the PM should vacate his role ‘sooner rather than later’.

Really not sure they’ll be reading this at this stage. Or what help it is.



This is for you, isn’t it? — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) July 31, 2022

Nobody needs your luck or presence.



Since it has been made clear you are not required or welcome, just leave. — DAILY MORDOR (@DailyMordor) July 31, 2022

You’ll be doing a John Terry tonight won’t you? Full strip, shorts and shin pads on the pitch at the end 👍🏻⚽️⚽️ 🦁 — ordinary person 💙 (@DearOhDear2) July 31, 2022

Given your sexist attitudes this comes across as somewhat hollow. — Colonel_C (@t_Tumnus) July 31, 2022