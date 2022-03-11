The UK government has sanctioned Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich over ties to Vladimir Putin, something he strongly denies.

The move has put any sale of the club in doubt, but a change of ownership could still occur.

The Treasury would have to approve a new licence for the sale, on the proviso no profit would go to Abramovich, and the uncertainty is bound to create anxiety at Stamford Bridge.

On the pitch, however, the men’s team secured a 3-1 win at Norwich, while the women’s side beat West Ham 4-1 on Thursday night.

“The situation will not go away, maybe tomorrow it will change again, but it will not go away,” Thomas Tuchel said.

Chelsea are set to now be subject to a transfer ban and will be blocked from negotiating new contracts with current players, after all of Abramovich’s UK assets were frozen.

Defenders Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract this summer which leaves the senior trio in a state of short-term limbo.

Alan Partridge

Just before the sanctions were announced Chelsea FC posted a meme that was badly timed.

The club travelled to Norwich last night, the hometown of fictional character Alan Partridge.

The club’s social media team posted an image of Tuchel reimagined as Steve Coogan’s famous comedy persona.

Reactions

Needless to say, it didn’t go down too well.

God the production budget has gone down already https://t.co/GoJ3EbzoIs — Ayodely (@ayo1touch) March 10, 2022

I simply cannot believe they’ve done a Partridge joke on a day like this 😭😭😭 https://t.co/W6rZi9Zh2R — Mikey🔻 (@ftbImichael) March 10, 2022

Huge ’this is fine' energy https://t.co/GDaQGUA09m — williams, but inside, but more now (@williams22rob) March 10, 2022

Oddly prescient considering they’ll be staying at Travel Taverns for away games going forward https://t.co/7dwgotD82C — Paul 🔴🐝🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@redmanc76) March 10, 2022

You’ve been sanctioned Lynn. Stop laughing at sanctions https://t.co/7UMKjYuERZ — Bish (@shaun_bish) March 10, 2022

