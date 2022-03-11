It is fair to say the majority of people in the UK (and beyond) want the government to clamp down on oligarchs washing money through London.

After a delay, the government has finally moved on the billionaire Russians.

One person who is feeling the pinch is Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich who put Chelsea up for sale on March 2nd in the wake of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

On Thursday morning though the UK government sanctioned the Chelsea owner amid ties to Vladimir Putin, something Abramovich has always strongly denied, to put any sale of the club in doubt, but a change of ownership could still occur.

So who is sticking up for these supremely wealthy people with links to Putin?

Enter one Nigel Farage.

He was on GB spouting off, as per usual. He said: “Is it right to seize people’s assets without any form of due process? And will it really turn Russians against Vladimir Putin? I’m concerned about the way this is being done.”

Watch

Over on GB News, Nigel Farage is complaining about the government sanctioning Russian oligarchs.



"Is it right to seize people's assets without any form of due process? And will it really turn Russians against Vladimir Putin? I'm concerned about the way this is being done." pic.twitter.com/cldW6eFTW0 — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) March 10, 2022

Nigel Farage previously blamed the EU and Nato for Russia’s blood-thirsty invasion of Ukraine, and accused the west of “poking the Russian bear with a stick”.

He also blamed Greta Thunberg for making the UK too dependent on Russian energy.

Nigel Farage: Greta Thunberg did more than anybody to make us dependant on Russia. #FarageOnGBNews



Watch GB News: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626



Subscribe to our YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/mg3MiOfoJo — GB News (@GBNEWS) March 9, 2022

That utter nonsense aside, Apprentice star Theo Paphitis put the Brexit-loving Farage in his place.

“There is no due process in Russia. So let’s push that one out the window and stop getting wound up about it,” he said.

“The fact is, the government – which as you know I’m not a massive fan of – have very few weapons in their armoury in regards to this situation, and one of them is sanctions.”

Reactions

1.

Farage is whats wrong in the UK He is SCUM 💔 https://t.co/nIwoc6bnIu — Luthier (Tom)😷🇺🇦💙 (@theluthier63) March 11, 2022

2.

Its KGBNews again https://t.co/OLFRGA15qV — Sir Robin Stafford 🇺🇦🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇬🇧 (@robin_stafford) March 11, 2022

3.

I am enjoying how transparent Farage’s agenda is nowadays. Supporting billionaires and millionaires might not be as popular as he expects. https://t.co/rhYYMY8nb7 — char (@goodkingjon) March 11, 2022

4.

The only minority @Nigel_Farage sticks up for is the 0.1% https://t.co/RHYQ1k6BHq — Heydon Prowse (@HeydonProwse) March 11, 2022

5.

Let’s just send the moron to Russia. It’s very obvious that’s the country he’s more fond of. #traitorfarage https://t.co/sBc4swUokd — Matt Tomkin – Tao 🇺🇦 🙏 (@matt_tomkin) March 11, 2022

Related: Nigel Farage ‘net zero’ rally at Bolton Wanderers’ stadium cancelled following fan backlash