The vast majority of the country basked in England’s victory over Germany on Sunday night.

The Lionesses secured a 2-1 victory after extra time in front of 87,000 supporters at Wembley Stadium, bringing home the first major tournament title for the country since 1966.

Newspapers revelled in the win, with the Times calling for ‘ice-cool’ Dutch coach, Sarina Wiegman to be given an honorary damehood.

“The Lionyesses” were also praised for “making herstory” by The Sun, which dedicated its first five pages to coverage of the match.

But as soon as the final whistle went some middle-aged white men took to Twitter and decided to use this as ammunition in the ‘woke gender war’ or whatever they might refer to it as.

Can you guess who?

Yep, you’re right, Piers Morgan led the charge, tweeting that lots of politicians have suddenly remembered “what a woman is”.

Lots of politicians suddenly remembering what a woman is…. 🤣 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 31, 2022

And Dan Wootton also chimed in, saying the victory will make “everyone understand why women’s sport MUST be protected.”

All of these people celebrating the women’s football suddenly seem to realise what a woman is.

About time!

Maybe the brilliant Lionesses will make everyone understand why women’s sport MUST be protected.

Well done, ladies. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) July 31, 2022

Thankfully, Benjamin Butterworth was on hand to intervene, with this superb reply:

Those incredible Lionesses can speak for themselves. They don’t need your divisive agenda piggybacking on their victory. https://t.co/VhjKlsl2qs — Benjamin Butterworth (@benjaminbutter) July 31, 2022

