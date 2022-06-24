Whatever you know about the extinction of dinosaurs turns out to the false, it comes as a revelation was made on BBC Question Time last night.

It turns out, the dinosaurs became extinct because they unionised and argued for fair pay and conditions.

According to the Natural History Museum, evidence suggests an asteroid impact was the main culprit. Volcanic eruptions that caused large-scale climate change may also have been involved, together with more gradual changes to Earth’s climate that happened over millions of years.

But as you can see from the video above, they were wrong. Maybe the RMT union should take note? Mick?

Related: PMQs – Johnson fails to get traction on Government’s inaction to create faction over strike action