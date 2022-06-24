Boris Johnson has said he will “keep going” after his authority was dealt a series of blows by a double by-election defeat which triggered the resignation of a Cabinet minister.

He is clinging on but #ByeByeBoris is trending on social media.

The Prime Minister acknowledged on Friday that losing the former Tory stronghold of Tiverton and Honiton to the Liberal Democrats and surrendering Wakefield to Labour was “tough”.

Oliver Dowden did fall on his sword, telling Boris Johnson: “Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings”.

💥Oliver Dowden resigns as Tory party chair after by-election losses.



He tells Boris Johnson: “Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings”. https://t.co/MC4UbAsNlq — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 24, 2022

But, speaking 4,000 miles away in Rwanda, where he is at a Commonwealth summit, Mr Johnson vowed to “listen” to voters after the dramatic swing away from the Tories in the Devonshire constituency.

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Johnson said he would take responsibility, but insisted the cost-of-living crisis was the most important issue for voters and it is “true that, in mid-term, governments post-war lose by-elections”.

“It’s absolutely true we’ve had some tough by-election results. They’ve been, I think, a reflection of a lot of things, but we’ve got to recognise voters are going through a tough time at the moment,” he said at the conference centre in Kigali.

“I think as a Government I’ve got to listen to what people are saying – in particular to the difficulties people are facing over the cost of living, which I think for most people is the number one issue.

“We’ve got to recognise there is more we’ve got to do and we certainly will; we will keep going, addressing the concerns of people until we get through this patch.”

Bye Bye Boris

Here are some of the best reactions to the PM’s current position:

1.

After the Tories lose two by-elections while Boris Johnson is in Rwanda, backbenchers ask Priti Patel to cancel his return ticket. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) June 24, 2022

2.

What a day to be anyone but Boris Johnson — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) June 24, 2022

3.

Can you add “Bye, bye Boris” to the list?pic.twitter.com/0SXbeqwzjR — EPM (@almost_sapiens) June 24, 2022

4.

My 82 year old Tory voting Dad just sent me a text saying he’s voted Lib-Dem. I couldn’t love him more if I tried. #TivertonandHonitonByElection #ToriesOutNow #byelection2022 — Samantha (Sam) Brown (@scoutsleftleg) June 23, 2022

5.

Hi Boris, this is the British public, Get your bags, and fuck off #byelection2022 pic.twitter.com/2ZHCSnsXQq — Roast Beef Johnny (@roastbeefjohnny) June 24, 2022

6.

I thought they kept the lying, law breaking, duplicitous, disrespectful, dishonourable, fridge-hiding, Boris Johnson because he was a vote winner

I don’t think the good people of #TivertonandHoniton or #Wakefield think that & if they don’t, then nowhere does — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) June 24, 2022

7.

The 1922 Committee have just revoked your passport, but Rwanda is lovely apparently. 🤣 #ByeByeBoris https://t.co/RTGWlLkhYs — Marie-Ann Detests Tories & Brexit 🇺🇦 🇪🇺 🇬🇧 (@MarieAnnUK) June 24, 2022

8.

Hurray! A first spark of light in this terrible Tory inflicted darkness. Jumped out of bed with new hope for tomorrow! #byelection2022 #ByeByeBoris #JohnsonOut151 #ToriesPartiedWhilePeopleDied pic.twitter.com/io8sF4rUxx — Els Nicol 🎶🇳🇱🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🌍🕊️ (@elswhen) June 24, 2022

9.

“No matter what he does he’s not embarrassed by his failures, by the image he gives off and by his behaviour”



Mick Lynch of @RMTunion hopes the Conservatives lose the by-elections but questions if it will make any difference as the prime minister is “unembarrassable”. #bbcqt pic.twitter.com/XxVH3QA5rW — BBC Question Time (@bbcquestiontime) June 23, 2022

10.

Bozo: "We must to listen to what people are saying."

Translation: "Going to completely ignore what people are saying and carry on regardless"



Bozo: "I take full responsibility for Partygate"

Translation: "Going to ignore the issue and carry on regardless"#ByeByeBoris — Brave Sir Robin ⚫🇪🇺🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥🎸#REJOIN #3.5% (@SirRejoin) June 24, 2022

11.

At least the country seems to have the backbone that the Tory Party lacks. #ByeByeBoris #Wakefield #Tiverton #ProgressiveAlliance — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) June 24, 2022

12.

Please oh please can someone get a sound bite from Mad Nad? My ribs have nearly stopped aching from laughing at the results and the resignation. I need another good laugh. #ByeByeBoris — Steve Rowland © (@grumpyoldfella) June 24, 2022

