Concerns have been raised over the welfare of Nadhim Zahawi’s horses after the MP announced his intention to stand down ahead of the next election.

The MP for Stratford-on-Avon, who served in various ministerial positions under prime ministers Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak from 2018 to 2023, quoted his “most famous constituent” as he wrote: “Go to your bosom; knock there and ask your heart what it doth know.”

He said: “The time is right for a new, energetic Conservative to fight for the honour of representing Stratford-on-Avon.”

“Parting is such sweet sorrow,” he added.

Zahawi is the 64th Conservative MP to announce he will not be standing at the next general election, which is expected this year.

The announcement has raised concerns over the welfare of his horses, who have previously enjoyed a cushty life in stables heated by the taxpayer.

Talks over whether to set up a GoFundMe page to help out the multi-millionaire are ongoing.

