The Conservative Party cannot continue as if it is “business as usual” following two by-election losses, a Scottish Tory MP has said.

However, Boris Johnson has said he will “keep going” after his authority was dealt a series of blows by a double by-election defeat which triggered the resignation of a Cabinet minister.

But his grovelling apology has been debunked in a new video by Peter Stefanovic.

The Liberal Democrats overturned a significant Conservative majority to win the Tiverton and Honiton seat in Devon, while Labour retook Wakefield in West Yorkshire.

Speaking to broadcasters, Mr Johnson said he would take responsibility, but insisted the cost-of-living crisis was the most important issue for voters and it is “true that, in mid-term, governments post-war lose by-elections

Tough time

“It’s absolutely true we’ve had some tough by-election results. They’ve been, I think, a reflection of a lot of things, but we’ve got to recognise voters are going through a tough time at the moment,” he said at the conference centre in Kigali.

“I think as a Government I’ve got to listen to what people are saying – in particular to the difficulties people are facing over the cost of living, which I think for most people is the number one issue.

“We’ve got to recognise there is more we’ve got to do and we certainly will; we will keep going, addressing the concerns of people until we get through this patch.”

Peter Stefanovic has pulled his apology apart and shared his video on social media.

He also wrote: “Jeez. The Prime Minister’s insanely bull**** response to the by-election results even included repeating the lie – for which he’s been rebuked 3 times by the statistics watchdog – that more people are now in work than before the pandemic! Watch in disbelief.”

Watch

Jeez. The Prime Minister’s insanely bull**** response to the by-election results even included repeating the lie – for which he’s been rebuked 3 times by the statistics watchdog – that more people are now in work than before the pandemic!



Watch in disbelief pic.twitter.com/t1eyiVWfYr — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) June 24, 2022

Reactions

There was a lot of praise for the video:

If it wasn’t for the unbelievable hardships the majority of this country are presently suffering, I’d be delighted that the Liar-in-Chief isn’t getting the message from these two by-election defeats.

The longer he stays, the harder the kicking his party will get at the next GE! https://t.co/LbGHDkgRyp — Reece Dinsdale (@reece_dinsdale) June 24, 2022

Some Facts for any Tories out there!! Facts I tell you, not Bull 💩💩 that spouts from Boris!! https://t.co/3lIa6nhivM — Wee Fergs! (@Michael38166809) June 24, 2022

Stop lying Boris. It’s becoming embarrassing now. https://t.co/oK4iWFkj53 — Stu Golding 💙 #JohnsonOut (@golding_stuart) June 24, 2022

As soon as I listen to YOUR explanation, I just relish in the facts you have assembled. Boris is an absolute joke. The current Gov’ is pathetic and WE (the 🇬🇧 CashCows) get truly ripped off. ✊🏻 keep up the fantastic work ✊🏻 https://t.co/w1CRV00ap8 — Bee Aware 🇬🇧 (@2BeeAware) June 24, 2022

There is something seriously, pathologically wrong with the PM. He's a liar who believes every word he says. The law of diminishing returns is now starting to have an impact. https://t.co/meBQkB2oMv — Sally-Anne Watts 💙 (@SallyAnneWatts) June 24, 2022

