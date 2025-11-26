Zack Polanski has responded after Chancellor Rachel Reeves took aim at the Green Party leader during her budget speech.

On Wednesday, the chancellor delivered one of the most chaotic Budgets in recent memory.

There had been weeks of speculation about what announcements she would make, but shortly before she spoke to the house many parts were leaked after the Office for Budget Responsibility accidentally published their forecast for the public finances.

With a £20bn financial black hole to fill, the chancellor confirmed £26bn in tax increases, which included a ‘mansion tax’, a new mileage tax on electric vehicles and taxes on private pension savings.

Reeves also announced a the two-child benefit cap would be scrapped, and the government’s fiscal headroom will expand to £22bn in five years’ time.

But in a real sign of just how much Polanski has managed to propel the Green Party into the mainstream, he also got a mention during the Chancellor’s budget.

Reeves said the “only thing getting bigger under his policies would be the deficit and inflation”, in a reference to a story about Polanski’s previous career as a hypnotherapist.

Shortly afterwards, Polanski hit back on social media.

In a post on X, he wrote: “A few things are getting bigger Chancellor: Green Party membership, Green Party polling, and Labours increased desperate attacks.”

If you agree we should be bringing bills down and taxing the super wealthy more:https://t.co/2pMo7GNo55 https://t.co/fb2z5di2VS — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) November 26, 2025

Polanski wasn’t the only party leader Reeves aimed a jibe at, as she also took aim at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

