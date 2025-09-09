Zack Polanski has brutally hit back at Labour’s breast enlargement attacks.

The newly elected Green Party leader, while previously working as a hypnotherapist, offered a session to increase an undercover newspaper reporter’s breast size and improve her body image.

But, since apologising, he has now accused Keir Starmer of being “terrified” of his leadership as he prepares to “speak out authentically” on issues from the two-child benefit cap to Gaza.

It comes after the PM recently attacked Polanski at PMQs for his comments made 12 years ago.

Polanski won the ballot of party members earlier this week after seeing off a joint leadership bid from Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns.

He secured a major landslide victory with 20,411 votes (85 per cent), while Chowns and Ramsay received 3,705.

Talking to The London Economic, he said:“I think it is remarkable that the moment I was elected the Labour party decided to tweet out an attack line. To note the difference when Kemi Badenoch was elected, she was given warm words and welcomed arms.

“I think it speaks to the fact that the Labour government is actually terrified of a rising Green party, they are terrified of a Green party ready to speak out authentically, and to hold them to account.

“You know what, they are right to be terrified because we are coming for this Labour party.”

The comments were made as he launched his new podcast called Bold Politics.

Commenting on it, he said: “We know the Right have deep pockets and they are funded by multi-billionaires to spew out their propaganda on a regular basis. We know things don’t need to be flashy or expensive to cut through. What you need is emotional stories and people who can communicate with a clear message.

“We have a much stronger claim on this than the Left as we don’t need to dabble in misinformation and lies to tell strong stories.

“We have the truth and the experiences of people across this country, whether it’s about people being homeless or using food banks, suffering from deep inequalities in the UK.”