After months of speculation – and one huge leak just an hour before – Rachel Reeves has finally delivered her Autumn Budget.

These are the best reactions to a Budget that has been labelled one of the most chaotic in recent history.

OBR disaster-class

With a £20bn financial black hole to fill, the chancellor confirmed £26bn in tax increases, which included a ‘mansion tax’, a new mileage tax on electric vehicles and taxes on private pension savings.

Reeves also announced a the two-child benefit cap would be scrapped, and the government’s fiscal headroom will expand to £22bn in five years’ time.

But, of course, thanks to the Office for Budget Responsibility accidentally publishing their forecast report before Reeves spoke to the Commons, we already knew this.

Safe to say, the government forecaster was the subject of mockery online…

Excited to say that’s it my very first day as Head of Publishing Administration for the Office of Budget Responsibility. Exciting things to come! — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) November 26, 2025

We now go live to the OBR. pic.twitter.com/nR5qPVboL0 — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) November 26, 2025

Really enjoying my first day as Press Officer at the OBR! Oooh, what's this, a scheduled e-mail? Better send it now, just to show how keen I am! — Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) November 26, 2025

One political journalist said the OBR blunder helped make this “the most chaotic Budget I’ve ever witnessed,” whilst Sky’s Beth Rigby said it was “astonishing.”

This is the most chaotic budget Ive ever witnessed.



Every tax rise leaked.



Income tax U turn



Accusations of sexist briefings against Rachel Reeves



And now The OBR report leaked in full – 45 minutes before Budget starts.



Wild…. — Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) November 26, 2025

The OBR leak is absolutely astonishing. Working through the book now



Looks like tax rises

£15bn in Personal taxes (freezing thresholds/NI on salary-sacrificed pension contributions 4.7bn)

Other tax charges £11bn (gambling, EV, changes on corporation tax, council tax surcharge… — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) November 26, 2025

There’s no denying this Budget will go down in memory for the OBR leak, and some have already coined it the ‘OBRishambles.’

OBRishambles — Andy Parkin (@Loinerscum) November 26, 2025

OBRishambles budget anyone? — Edward Evans (@evans_edward) November 26, 2025

A full on #OBRishambles, and this is on the back of Rachel Reeves and other ministers potentially breaking the ministerial code with the unprecedented level of budget speculation and backtracking. What a shower. #Budget2025 #BrokenBritain pic.twitter.com/pjEanKwgq3 — Rob Beddington (@robbeddington) November 26, 2025

Tory rowdiness

The chaos of the hour before – combined with the weeks of leaks and speculation in the media – meant it was one of the rowdiest Budget’s ever seen.

Deputy speaker Nus Ghani had to intervene on several occasions to call for quiet, particularly from the Tory benches, with those in blue being criticised for their behaviour…

The noise from the Tories is starting to appear a little unseemly for an organisation of professional adults. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) November 26, 2025

Imagine other countries tuning in to this shambles with everyone acting like a 5 year old shouting out….what an embarrassing mess these MPs supposedly representing us are 😑🫠 #PMQs #Budget2025 #PoliticsLive pic.twitter.com/pAU1dcrQcL — Gavlaaa (@TheRealGSR_7) November 26, 2025

Tories are SO f@@king rude during this budget statement: arrogant, up their asses, and braying from their privileged blind positions. #Budget2025 — Guy Duncan (@gdaduncan) November 26, 2025

There was praise for the deputy speaker as well, who had no issue “naming and shaming” those shouting during Reeves’ speech.

Huge fan of the Deputy Speaker’s naming and shaming today. It is, at its core, funny — Bethany Dawson (@bethanymrd) November 26, 2025

Zack Polanski gets a shout-out – and hits back

In a real sign of just how much Zack Polanski has managed to propel the Green Party into the mainstream, Reeves took aim at Polanski during her speech.

The chancellor said the “only thing getting bigger under his policies would be the deficit and inflation”, in a reference to a story about Polanski’s previous career as a hypnotherapist.

In response, Polanski hit back on X: “A few things are getting bigger Chancellor: Green Party membership, Green Party polling, and Labours increased desperate attacks. If you agree we should be bringing bills down and taxing the super wealthy more.”

A few things are getting bigger Chancellor:



Green Party membership, Green Party polling, and Labours increased esperate attacks.



If you agree we should be bringing bills down and taxing the super wealthy more:https://t.co/2pMo7GNo55 https://t.co/fb2z5di2VS — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) November 26, 2025

Seatless Streeting

And spare a thought for Wes Streeting. Budget day is a busy one in the Commons, and even a frontbencher like him can be left on the sidelines if he doesn’t grab a seat in time.