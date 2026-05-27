Victoria Derbyshire issued a reminder to former Tory minister Gillian Keegan about the “paltry growth” her party oversaw during their years in government.

Keegan was appearing on Newsnight this week when she hit out at the Labour government, saying “everything they’ve done has been instinctively wrong.”

This came as the panel had been discussing Tony Blair’s extraordinary 5,700 word essay criticising Labour and Keir Starmer’s government, accusing them of having ‘no plan’ for the country.

But host Derbyshire needed to once again remind a Tory about their 14 years in government.

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She told Keegan that the Conservatives didn’t oversee economic growth in the UK for 14 years.

Predictably, Keegan reached for the excuses of the Covid pandemic and Brexit, but Derbyshire was having none of it.

“Way before Brexit and the Pandemic, there was paltry growth,” she told Keegan.

The former education secretary then said it was Liz Truss’s fault, labelling her a “disaster.”

“I didn’t vote for her, she was a disaster for our party’s reputation and the country will pay a price for that,” she added.

Gillian Keegan, "Everything Labour have done has been instinctively wrong"



Victoria Derbyshire, "You didn't have growth for 14 years"



Gillian Keegan whines, "Pandemic, Brexit"



Victoria Derbyshire, "Way before Brexit and the Pandemic, the Conservatives had paltry growth"… pic.twitter.com/CZU0UhcMB3 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 26, 2026

The Tories seem to have developed mass amnesia over their time in office, and are keen to throw stones from their glass house.

Whether it’s hypocritical attacks on Labour over cronyism or their accusations that Keir Starmer’s government can’t manage the economy, the party are in no position to speak at the moment – and Derbyshire is always keen to remind them of this.