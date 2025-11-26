Rachel Reeves aimed a timely jibe at Nigel Farage as she delivered her autumn Budget to the House of Commons.

On Wednesday, the chancellor gave one of the most chaotic Budgets in recent memory.

There had been weeks of speculation about what announcements she would make, but shortly before she spoke to the house many parts were leaked after the Office for Budget Responsibility accidentally published their forecast for the public finances.

With a £20bn financial black hole to fill, the chancellor confirmed £26bn in tax increases, which included a ‘mansion tax’, a new mileage tax on electric vehicles and taxes on private pension savings.

Reeves also announced a the two-child benefit cap would be scrapped, and the government’s fiscal headroom will expand to £22bn in five years’ time.

Despite all the chaos surrounding her announcement, the chancellor still had the time to take aim at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage though.

As she announced that the government would be “ramping up sanctions on Russia” for their war in Ukraine, Reeves said: “We were freezing known Russian assets.”

She then added: “But, let me be clear, I don’t actually mean the right honourable member for Clacton!”

Reeves throws a very timely posh burn in Farage’s direction.#Budget2026 pic.twitter.com/v7QqzYLhPN — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) November 26, 2025

This was of course a clear reference to the recent sentencing of Farage’s former associate and ex-leader of Reform in Wales, Nathan Gill, who had accepted bribes to make pro-Russian statements.

Farage wasn’t the only party leader Reeves aimed a barb at, as she also name-checked the Green Party’s Zack Polanski.

