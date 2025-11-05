Zack Polanski has said he doesn’t think Keir Starmer will be prime minister by the time the next general election comes round.

Speaking on Sky News, the Green Party leader was asked if he would go into coalition with Keir Starmer if the situation presented itself.

In no uncertain terms, Polanski ruled this out, labelling Starmer a “man who has perpetrated ongoing genocide in Gaza and ran on the coattails of Jeremy Corbyn.”

He continued: “I think the man has proven himself to be untrustworthy.”

But Polanski said he believed the question wasn’t particular significant at the moment, because he doesn’t think Starmer will even be prime minister by the next election.

Because of this, he didn’t explicitly rule out future collaboration between the Greens and Labour

“It’s very difficult for me to predict what a relationship between the Green Party and the Labour Party would look like until I know who the future leader will be,” he explained.

Keir Starmer and Labour seem to be coming under increasing pressure from a resurgent Green Party under Zack Polanski, according to several recent polls.

This includes one which predicted Sir Keir could lose his seat in Holborn and St Pancras to the Greens.

Of course, there’s a long way to go until 2029, the likely year of the next election. There’s no doubt thought that Labour are going to have to seriously start thinking about the threat the Greens pose to them from the left, along with the ever-present issue of Nigel Farage and Reform.

As for Starmer himself, there are some who suggest that poor performances at next May’s elections in Scotland and Wales, along with the local elections in England, could spark a serious challenge to his leadership.