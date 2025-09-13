In a move which is likely to set the cat among the pigeons within Labour’s senior ranks, it has been reported that Andy Burnham – the Mayor for Greater Manchester and former cabinet member – is getting his ducks in a row to replace Keir Starmer as party leader.

Will Andy Burnham challenge Keir Starmer for Labour leadership?

As claimed by The Telegraph, Burnham’s launch of the ‘Mainstream’ group could act as a vehicle to carry his leadership ambitions. The network is positioning itself as critical of Sir Keir, following a tumultuous 14-month stint as Prime Minister.

Putting a timeline on how this will progress could be difficult. But with local elections set to be held in May 2026, it’s likely that Mr. Burnham will aim to strike while the iron is hot, with Labour on course for another disappointing set of results since their ascent to power.

Manchester Mayor ‘better liked’ by voters

Realistically, an official leadership challenge could be launched within the next 8-12 months. But there will be several hurdles to overcome if Andy Burnham is looking to secure the keys to Downing Street. First and foremost, he does not currently serve as an MP.

However, his record in Manchester has won him a fair few admirers. Recent polling revealed that the 55-year-old is one of very, very few senior politicians that enjoys a positive ‘net favourability rating’ among the public. He also has a record of achieving meaningful progress in office.

Andy Burnham rumours swirl ahead of Labour Conference

The Mainstream group has already set out several policy positions which align with Burnham’s, including the demand for wealth taxes, and end to the two-child benefit cap, and the nationalisation of Britain’s underperforming utility companies.

He’s also a fierce advocate for the further development of Northern England, and often rallies against the centralised power and wealth of Westminster. He recently branded Reform a ‘London-centric party’, after they declared their opposition to further rail developments in Lancashire.

Should Andy Burnham get anywhere with a potential bid for leadership remains to be seen. But, following a myriad of scandals, poor judgment calls, and underwhelming policy implementation, it’s fair to say that Keir Starmer is now feeling the pressure like never before.