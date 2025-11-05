Donald Trump has issued a four-word response after Zohran Mamdani roared to victory in the New York Mayoral race.

It comes after the Democrat candidate won the New York mayoral election following a meteoric rise into the public eye over the last year.

A year ago, most people, certainly in the UK, would not have known the name Zohran Mamdani, but now he’s one of the best known US politicians.

READ NEXT: Donald Slump: President’s approval rating sinks to LOWEST EVER level

The Democrat, who has previously described himself as “Donald Trump’s worst nightmare”, rose to popularity over the last year with his progressive policies and staunch opposition to Trump.

In the early hours of this morning (GMT), NBC News projected he had won with 60.2% of votes counted, and his closest rival, Andrew Cuomo, conceded not long after.

Breaking News: Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker from Queens, will be the 111th mayor of New York. He will be the first Muslim to ever lead the city, as well as its first South Asian mayor and the youngest mayor in more than a century.https://t.co/7tewUOBm0A pic.twitter.com/1VbUePzk3J — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 5, 2025

CBS News project that Mamdani has secured 50.4% of the vote, to independent Andrew Cuomo’s 41.6% and Republican Curtis Sliwa’s 7%. Mamdani has also won more than a million votes, making him the first candidate to do this since 1969, as New Yorkers turned out in their droves to vote.

In winning, Mamdani has become the first Muslim and first South Asian mayor of New York, and youngest person in a century to be elected to the position.

The self-described democratic socialist ran on a campaign of hope, promising affordable housing, free public buses, rent freezes and universal childcare for children under five.

Now, Trump has hit back to the news, issuing a four-word response to Mamdani’s win.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, he wrote: “…AND SO IT BEGINS!”

(Truth Social)

It’s safe to say that Mamdani isn’t afraid to take Trump on, and delivered his own message to the president during his victory speech.

He told his supporters: He told supporters: “Donald Trump, since I know you’re watching, I have four words for you: Turn the volume up.”

After lengthy cheers and applause, he added: “We will hold bad landlords to account, because the Donald Trump’s of our city have grown far too comfortable taking advantage of their tenants.”

Mamdani continued: “We will put an end to the culture of corruption that has allowed billionaires like Trump to evade taxation and avoid tax breaks.

“We will stand alongside unions and expand labour protections because we know, just as Donald Trump does, that when working people have ironclad rights, the bosses who seek to exploit them become very small indeed.

“New York will remain a city of immigrants, built by immigrants, powered by immigrants and as of tonight led by an immigrant.

“So hear me, President Trump, when I say this: to get to any of us, you will have to get through all of us.”