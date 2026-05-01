Zia Yusuf stunned the Question Time panel after claiming no British politician has done more to highlight issues of racism and antisemitism than Nigel Farage.

His words came as the panel were discussing what can be done to protect the Jewish community amid a rise in antisemitic attacks.

This was in the wake of the knife attack on two Jewish men in Golders Green this week.

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Essa Suleiman, 45, has been charged with attempted murder and the attack has been declared a terrorist incident by police.

The stabbing is the latest of a number of attacks against Jewish communities, notably in London, as concerns grow over antisemitism in the country.

As the issue of antisemitism and the safety of the Jewish community was discussed by the panel on Question Time, Reform’s spokesperson for home affairs Zia Yusuf reckoned his leader Nigel Farage was due some praise.

During the debate, Yusuf told the audience and panel: “I would argue not a single politician in public life today, certainly no British political leader, has done more to highlight these issues.”

After he made the outlandish claim, one panelist could be heard gasping in astonishment whilst another simply said “wow.”

‘Not a single politician in public life today has done more to highlight the issues of antisemitism and racism than Nigel Farage’ lies Zia Yusuf



What next? Nobody has done more to further the field of astrophysics than our man Lee Anderson?#bbcqt



pic.twitter.com/aA9P3Iujz9 — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) April 30, 2026

His words were particularly remarkable given that Farage has been accused by former classmates of making antisemitic comments and jokes during their time at school together.

The Clacton MP has repeatedly dismissed the allegations, although he hasn’t explicitly denied making the comments.

Most recently, Farage was asked by ITV News if the Jewish community can trust him given the antisemitism allegations against him.

In response, Farage said: “Well, when I was a child, so come on.”

He labelled it “nonsense.”