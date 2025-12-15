A wine expert has revealed the perfect pairings for every festive moment – including what to drink when exchanging gifts, decorating the tree, and watching the King’s Speech.

Master of Wine Jane Masters reckons that picking the right wine or spirit can elevate the key events of the Christmas period.

Her pairing recommendations include a glass of Balfour’s ‘1503’ English sparkling rosé to enjoy while exchanging presents.

Made in the same traditional method as Champagne, it matches the moment because “English bubbles are every bit as exciting as what’s under the tree,” according to Jane.

While Vilarnau ‘Gaudi’ Organic Rosé Cava Brut Reserva is perfect when decorating the tree – because the bottle is bright, joyful and beautifully designed, reflecting the Christmas decorations you’re hanging up on the tree.

Aptly named ‘The King’s Favour’, a Sauvignon Blanc with notes of guava, gooseberry, and blackcurrant leaf, is ideal for watching the King’s Speech as it is “made by wine making royalty” in the Marlborough region of New Zealand.

The pairings follow research of 2,000 adults who celebrate Christmas commissioned by the wine retailer, which found 29 per cent find buying intimidating.

Jane Masters, one of only 418 people worldwide to hold the most prestigious qualification of ‘Master of Wine’, said: “The festive season is rich with aromas, flavours and traditions, and pairing the right wine can elevate those experiences and make them even more memorable.

“Whether you’re watching the King’s Speech or decorating the tree, there’s a wine to match with every occasion.

“We believe Christmas is the ideal time to discover something a little different or return to nostalgic favourites, to surprise and delight your friends and family.”

It emerged 35 per cent of those who’ve ever hosted over the festive period have felt pressure to serve the ‘right’ wines, while 15 per cent admitted they’re unclear about how to pair it with food.

Of the top festive occasions, foodie moments were among the favourite of those surveyed, with the Christmas Day feast named top choice (54 per cent), ahead of the experience of tucking into mince pies (23 per cent) and Boxing Day leftovers (19 per cent).

Jane recommends the Rose & Rose Pinot Grigio for the Boxing Day leftovers, as the aromatic flavours in the wine pair nicely with the spices in turkey curry.

And a Pinot Noir red wine for the Christmas dinner like Toast and Honey, as it “offers rich, rounded flavours that bring out the best in all the traditional flavours of sage and pigs in blankets.”

While a mulled wine is also a good pairing for present wrapping – a glass of Majestic’s Parcel Series No. 85 Pinot Noir “is the perfect complementary companion” because the producer is unknown, “making it something of a ‘secret’ while you are wrapping surprises for others.”

Jane Masters added: “Majestic’s Parcel Series wines are released when top-tier wineries discreetly sell small parcels of exceptional wine to make room in their cellars.

“So while each bottle carries all the quality and character of a leading producer, the identity of the winemakers must remain a secret.”

And sticking with tradition, a fizz is recommended for New Year’s Eve – specifically a magnum of Bouvet Saphir, a vintage crémant made using the traditional Champagne method, all the finesse at a fraction of the cost of Champagne.

Parcel Series No.95 Late Bottled Vintage Port is perfect for a carol service as it warms up your vocal chords, while a Pouilly-Fumé white wine like the Organic Domaine Tabordet or the Barista Pinotage red suits when pulling crackers.

Jane Masters added: “Buying wine doesn’t have to be intimidating.

“Our 216 stores across the UK are staffed by passionate, highly trained experts who know what pairs well and offer exciting options for all occasions.

“Majestic’s Store Sommeliers are always on hand to help customers find the perfect wines to enjoy with family and friends this Christmas.

“You can even try before you buy for free at their in-store tasting counters.”

Top 10 festive moments and their perfect wine pairing

1. CHRISTMAS DAY FEAST – a rich, buttery Chardonnay like Toast & Honey – from £13

2. WATCHING CHRISTMAS MOVIES – a Kir Royal-style festive cocktail; Champagne mixed with a dash of Chambord Liqueur – from £23

3. DECORATING THE CHRISTMAS TREE – Vilarnau ‘Gaudi’ Organic Rosé Cava Brut Reserva from £12.50

4. EXCHANGING PRESENTS – Balfour ‘1503’ Rosé – from £22.00

5. VISITING CHRISTMAS MARKETS – Mull & Spice Mulled Wine – from £4.00

6. EATING MINCE PIES – Soberano Gran Reserva Brandy – from £20.00

7. WRAPPING PRESENTS – Parcel Series No. 85 Pinot Noir from £20.00

8. NEW YEAR’S EVE – Bouvet Ladubay ‘Saphir’ Saumur Brut 2020/21, Magnum – from £30.00

9. BOXING DAY LEFTOVERS – Rose & Rose Pinot Grigio – from £11.50

10. ATTENDING A CAROL SERVICE – Parcel Series No.95 Late Bottled Vintage Port – from £15.0