The Green Party have been in informal talks with a number of Labour MPs over potential defections as the party continues to surge in the polls.

Ever since Zack Polanski became the Greens’ leader last September, the party has reached unprecedented levels of popularity.

This culminated in the Greens winning their first ever parliamentary by-election with victory in Gorton and Denton last month, as Hannah Spencer became their fifth MP.

And last week, a YouGov poll had the Greens ahead of Labour in voting intentions for the first, as the party sat on 21% compared to Labour’s 16%.

Now, a report in the Telegraph suggests the Greens’ success – and Labour’s malaise – could see some decided to switch red for green.

The publication reports that at least one Labour MP has been approached by Labour Party whips within the past month over worries they could defect to the Greens.

A Green Party source told the Telegraph they had seen an “uptick in interest since the by-election success and before”, but that “nothing concrete” had come from the talks yet.

They said: “There are some Labour MPs who see what the Greens are talking about, lowering bills, protecting the NHS and defending human rights abroad, and recognise us rather than Labour as where their values most sit.”

With local elections looming in May, alongside Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd elections, rumours of Labour defections to the Greens will only continue should the party suffer disappointing results.