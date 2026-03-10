Reform UK have seemingly U-turned on their support for backing the US’s military action in an embarrassing showing for the party.

Ever since the US and Israel started their war with Iran, Reform figures have been the most vocal in urging the UK government to offer unwavering support to Donald Trump.

READ NEXT: Embarrassment for Farage as he’s blanked by Trump on Mar-a-Lago visit

However, as the days have gone on, this has increasingly shown itself to be a deeply unpopular stance with the British public, with the majority of Brits wanting very little to do with Trump’s illegal war.

Opposition to the United States' military action against Iran has risen by 10pts among Britons over the last week



Support: 25% (-3 from 2 March)

Oppose: 59% (+10) pic.twitter.com/LOHFZCHldL — YouGov (@YouGov) March 9, 2026

Reform’s flip-flopping first started to show itself over the weekend.

After Farage has said the UK “should do all we can” to help the Americans, Richard Tice suggested that Reform would instruct the RAF to join the US and Israel to bomb Iran if necessary.

Within hours though, Reform MP Robert Jenrick was giving a very different view during an appearance on Laura Kuenssberg’s Sunday programme.

He said: “If you’re asking me the question, do I think that it is in the interests of the British people, and at the end of the day that is what matters to Reform, for us to be deploying British airmen in bombing raids over Iran right now, when our allies have not asked us to do that, then, no, I don’t think that’s necessary.”

“We don’t see the cause for the UK to be deploying our personnel offensively”



Reform Treasury spokesperson Robert Jenrick says his party does not the UK to be more involved in the US-Israeli war with Iran#BBCLauraK https://t.co/CkTHGctZ4k pic.twitter.com/v4DnB88hm0 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) March 8, 2026

Now, as the US and Israel’s war has the predicted impact on oil prices, that look set to drive up the cost of living for millions of Brits over the coming months, Reform appears to have fully switched its stance.

In an article for the Telegraph, Jenrick reiterated his opposition to the UK joining the war in Iran, and attempted to frame this as having been Reform’s stance all along.

He wrote on X: “The British people have had enough of them. It’s time to be realists and put Britain first.

“That’s why Nigel Farage immediately ruled out suggestions that the UK might deploy boots on the ground. Nor do we see why British aircraft should become involved in offensive action.”

But the damage has already been done for Reform and their opposition to the war now stinks of opportunism.

As one person put it in a post on social media, it was a “pathetic spectacle from pathetic MPs.”

Only days ago Reform were criticising Starmer’s response and claiming the country was being humiliated



Now they’ve seen which way the crowd is heading, they’re trying to run to the front, shouting follow me



A pathetic spectacle from pathetic MPs https://t.co/spkVW3AY6w — David (@Zero_4) March 9, 2026

Meanwhile, Green leader Zack Polanski said Reform were “trying to pull the wool over our eyes.”

Trying to pull the wool over our eyes.



Zahawi: The USA [has] our full support with this operation.



Farage: The Prime Minister needs [allow] use of our military bases and back the Americans in this vital fight against Iran.



Reform: The party of foreign wars and higher bills. https://t.co/PiWSPW8Xh3 — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) March 10, 2026

Meanwhile, the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire clearly outlined Reform’s shifting stance on the war in Iran.

Reform’s position on the war –



9 March, Economic spokesperson Robert Jenrick: ‘this war needs to come to an end as soon as possible because it is making Britain poorer….that’s why Nigel Farage immediately ruled out suggestions that the UK might deploy boots on the ground. Nor… — Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) March 10, 2026

And political commentator Don McGowan labelled the whole debacle a “screeching U-turn,” asking: “I wonder which poll they’ve seen to prompt this flippety flop?”