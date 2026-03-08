Well, they’ve had worse years. The Green Party remain on the crest of a wave, and in the last six months, they’ve seen membership numbers soar, overtaken Labour across several opinion polls, and won their first ever by-election. Now, it seems, things can only get better for the left-wingers.

Green Party on course to become ‘most popular choice’ in London

New figures released by data firm Bombe on behalf of The Guardian shows another incredible surge for the Greens, this time localised in London. Hundreds of council seats are up for grabs in the 2026 Local Elections, set to be held in May – and the capital is braced for a major shake-up.

The Green Party currently sit on a total of 18 council seats across London. According to Bombe, this is set to explode, rising up to 548 seats. This would be the most seats held by any party, with the Tories placing in second and picking up an additional 77 seats to reach 481 in total.

Labour are forecast to come third, by losing an eye-watering 741 seats, taking them down to a collective of just 415. Previously seen as a stronghold for the governing party, London is now set for an almighty upheaval – and the models shows that the Greens could take control of NINE councils overall.

Labour set for ‘nightmare’ Local Elections outcome

It’s also worth noting that Reform would still finish fifth out of all parties in the city, despite adding 132 seats to their name. They are predicted to rank behind the Liberal Democrats in fourth place, who are also expected to gain dozens of seats and break through the 250-mark.

Labour could lose Camden Council amid Green Party surge

There are likely to be many boroughs which fall into ‘no overall control’ for any party, given how the vote is likely to be split. This throws several big-name councils into doubt for Labour, who risk losing their majority in heartlands such as Lambeth and Hackney. But wait, there’s more…

Bombe’s numbers also show that Camden Council, home to Keir Starmer’s constituency seat, could also slip from Labour’s grasp. Though it remains to be seen if the Green Party could win outright here, any potential loss of control for the established order would be nothing short of a humiliation.