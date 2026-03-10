Joey Barton has been arrested and held in custody on suspicion of attacking a man near a golf club in Liverpool, according to reports.

The former Manchester City footballer is one of two men arrested following an altercation near Huyton and Prescot Golf Club in Merseyside, the Daily Mail reports.

Emergency services were called after reports of an assault at the golf course on Sunday night, with one man being taken to hospital for injuries to his face and ribs.

Joey Barton one of two men arrested on suspicion of wounding following an altercation at a golf club in Merseyside

“We can confirm that two people have been arrested following reports of an assault in Huyton on Sunday 8 March,” a spokesperson for Merseyside Police said.

“At around 9pm, emergency services were called to Fairway to reports of a man having been assaulted near to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club.

“The victim was taken to hospital for assessment of injuries to his face and ribs.

“A 50-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of s18 wounding.

“They are both currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.”

