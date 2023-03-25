It’s a decision that has gone down terribly with most observers, but Liz Truss – who spent a mere seven weeks as Prime Minister last year – is determined to secure peerages for four of her closest allies.

Liz Truss peerage nominations: Who has been picked?

The list itself consists of Brexit architects and Tufton Street affiliates. The quartet were reportedly instrumental in supporting the disastrous economic framework which briefly crashed the economy, and brought Truss’ time as PM to an undignified end.

Peerage nominations have been made for:

Mark Littlewood: Director General of the Institute of Economic Affairs. The IEA were major backers of the ‘Trussonomics’ budget.

Director General of the Institute of Economic Affairs. The IEA were major backers of the ‘Trussonomics’ budget. Ruth Porter: Served as Liz Truss’ former Chief of Staff, for all of seven weeks.

Served as Liz Truss’ former Chief of Staff, for all of seven weeks. Jon Moynihan: A high-profile Conservative donor and wealthy businessman.

A high-profile Conservative donor and wealthy businessman. Matthew Elliot: The founder of Vote Leave. Say no more…

Sunak told to ‘block peerage requests’

The 49-day Prime Minister submitted her request for the lifelong memberships to the House of Lords earlier this week. Her replacement in office, Rishi Sunak, is now being encouraged to block the nominations by Labour’s Deputy Leader, Angela Rayner.

“Liz Truss took a wrecking ball to the economy, left millions facing mortgage misery – and refused to even apologise. Why should she be allowed to hand out rewards for failure? Rishi Sunak should be point blank refusing to rubber stamp her list of shame.” | Angela Rayner

‘Brextremists rewarded for crashing economy’

Labour’s former Communications Director Alastair Campbell has also expressed his fury over the matter. The political heavyweight slammed Truss for rewarding ‘Tufton Street Brextremists’ with the highest honours, and also called upon Sunak to refuse the requests.

“This lot really do take the piss. Elliott and Littlewood have done so much damage with their Tufton St. Brextremism. If Sunak allows Johnson and Truss, the two worst PMs in history, to ‘honour’ their donors and cronies, he will be as tainted as they are” | Alistair Campbell