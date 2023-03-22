Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has published his long-awaited UK tax documents covering the past four years, showing that he paid £432,493 in tax in the 2021/2022 financial year.

The release, following a commitment first made by the Prime Minister during his Tory leadership run last summer, also showed that he paid £393,217 in 2020/2021, and £227,350 in 2019/20.

In 2021/22, Mr Sunak’s income from dividends was £172,415 and from capital gains was £1.6 million.

No 10 published “a summary” of Mr Sunak’s UK taxable income, capital gains and tax paid as reported to HMRC, prepared by accountancy service Evelyn Partners.

Critics were quick to question the timing of the release, which came on a very busy news day in Westminster.

It coincided with the highly anticipated grilling of Mr Sunak’s predecessor Boris Johnson by MPs over whether he misled the House of Commons with his denials about partygate.

It was also on the same day as the Commons voted on Mr Sunak’s new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner tweeted: “Wonder why he’s chosen today?”

The multi-millionaire Prime Minister first pledged to publish his tax returns during his unsuccessful campaign to become Conservative Party leader last summer, in an attempt to put transparency at the heart of his bid.

He repeatedly promised to do so in recent months, and faced continued pressure to release the documents when it emerged Tory former minister Nadhim Zahawi settled an estimated £4.7 million bill with HMRC while he was chancellor.

Mr Sunak’s family finances previously faced scrutiny while he was chancellor when the “non-dom” status of his wife Akshata Murty was revealed.

The arrangement reportedly saved her millions while the cost of living soared.

Following the controversy, Ms Murty, the fashion designer billionaire’s daughter who married Mr Sunak in 2009, declared that she would pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

