Look, 21 Jump Street is a fantastic film. It has made hundreds of millions of dollars since its release, amusing audiences all across the world. Now, according to Kanye West, it’s also the perfect cure… for antisemitism.

Kanye credits 21 Jump Street, Jonah Hill for ‘curing his antisemitism’

The troubled rapper has made a series of horrific comments about Jewish people within the last 12 months or so. His extreme views and rhetoric have cost him a set of major sponsorship details, and left his reputation in tatters.

Fans have been left fearing for his mental health, and these concerns were compounded when he appeared on a podcast with conspiracy nut Alex Jones last year. Appearing fully masked and speaking incoherently, it marked another sad chapter in Ye’s recent history.

However, his return to social media on Saturday was a fascinating one – and that’s putting it mildly. The one-time billionaire uploaded a photo of the film poster for 21 Jump Street, waxing lyrical about the flick, and one of its lead actors.

Kanye West returns to Instagram with a bizarre post

Kanye singled out the performance of Jonah Hill for ‘making him like Jewish people again’. He then thanked the Hollywood star, before professing his love for him. It’s perhaps not the ringing endorsement Hill was looking for – and a penny for Channing Tatum’s thoughts, please.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again. No-one should take their anger out on one or two individuals and transform that into hatred for millions of other innocent people. No Christian can be labelled an antisemite, knowing Jesus is a Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill. I love you.” | Kanye West

How did 21 Jump Street change Ye’s mind?

The plot of 21 Jump Street centres around two rookie cops, who go undercover as high school students to bust a drug-dealing network. Their infiltrations deliver a mixed set of results, but in the end, Hill and Tatum find the supplier and complete their assignment.

Now, we’re not sure how exactly that can cure a man of deep-seated hatred for an entire religion. But here we are. With all being well, Kanye will complete his rehabilitation programme soon, by watching 22 Jump Street.