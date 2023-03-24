Laurence Fox has discussed his concerns about sex education classes in school after his son told him he needed his consent to kiss him goodnight.

The controversial social media personality opened up about some of the issues he has been facing as a parent on Konstantin Kisin’s podcast TRIGGERnometry.

He said: “I started to notice weird things happening with my kids a few years ago.

“I said, ‘give me a kiss or a hug goodnight’, and he went, ‘no, you need to ask my consent'”.

Fox then went on to explain how he then taught them about consent before ringing the school to discuss the matter with teachers.

